Natalie Del Carmen Returns with New Single “What Should’ve Been (By Now)”

Emerging country-Americana artist Natalie Del Carmen has shared her latest single, “What Should’ve Been (By Now).” The tune explores the acceptance of life’s decisions while being able to put the past behind you. Del Carmen’s soulful voice, paired with a rich blend of fiddle, harmonica, and pedal steel, creates a heartfelt sound that perfectly displays nostalgia with an added twang. The single, now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide, showcases Del Carmen’s unique ability to marry emotion with melody.

The lyrics of “What Should’ve Been (By Now)” tell the story of Natalie Del Carmen’s choices not taken, from jobs to relationships, and the alternate paths that her life could have taken. Yet, they also reveal a sense of acceptance and resilience, as Del Carmen sings, “I’d do my life, in hindsight, all the same / And I wouldn’t care an ounce about your say in it all.” The song beautifully balances the tension between the pull of the past and the peace found in the present, creating a relatable anthem for those who have ever wondered about the road not pursued. Reflecting on her inspiration for the song, Del Carmen reveals, “I think the nostalgia of ‘what could’ve been’ is comforting and distressing simultaneously because it puts into perspective where we have landed, but how far we have to keep running.” The song captures the emotions of finding peace in the present and leaving things that have already happened in the back of your mind. With Nashville’s own Stephen “Tebbs” Karney on pedal steel and production by Brunjo, the track offers a lush, full-bodied country-Americana sound that mirrors the depth of Del Carmen’s introspection.

A native of the Los Angeles valley, 23-year-old Natalie Del Carmen has quickly made her mark in the roots music world. After graduating from Berklee College of Music at just 20, she fully embraced the country-Americana genre, drawing from her experiences and weaving them into her songwriting. In 2024, Del Carmen continues to impress with a string of singles, including the critically acclaimed tracks “You Weren’t Even Listening” and “The Highway.” These songs have earned her praise from notable outlets such as Buzzbands LA and Americana UK. Del Carmen’s artistry has been further recognized in Authority Magazine’s “The Five Things You Need To Shine In The Music Industry” and Holler Country’s “10 Upcoming Country & Americana Artists” playlist.

“What Should’ve Been (By Now)” is a must-listen for anyone who has ever looked back with both longing and acceptance. To keep up with her latest projects, follow her on Instagram @natalie.del.carmen and TikTok @nataliedelcarmen, and visit her website NatalieDelCarmen.com to discover more about her music and upcoming live performances.