Natalie Del Carmen Releases Deeply Resonant Pastoral Single “Plans Upon Plans” from Upcoming Album Pastures

Americana singer-songwriter Natalie Del Carmen unveils “Plans Upon Plans,” the latest single from her forthcoming album Pastures, set for release January 30 via Torrez Music Group. Following her debut at Americanafest, the track blends heartfelt songwriting with a soulful, warm soundscape, layering organ, fiddle, and the soft brush of guitar strings to create a rooted resonance. “Plans Upon Plans” is out now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Unpretentious and honest, “Plans Upon Plans” reflects Natalie Del Carmen’s early drive to push forward and carve her own path. With delicate scoring and an understated percussive beat, the ballad cuts straight to the listener’s heart. Her guitar opens the song with quiet grace before giving way to textured instrumentals from Jordan Ezquerro (piano, organ) and Amelia Eisenhauer (fiddle, banjo), elevating the chorus into a richly layered experience. Additional credits include Tanir Morrison on drums and bass, adding subtle yet enlivened depth to the ballad’s orchestration. “Plans Upon Plans” and the rest of Pastures were recorded in Nashville with the Tennessee-based musical collective Brunjo, grounding the project in the collaborative spirit and acoustic richness of Music City. That setting gave Del Carmen the space to reflect on the weight of her own journey. “The weight of carving your own path is heavy, especially when that path doesn’t always make sense to the people around you,” she shares. “It’s the kind of pressure that’s passed down, the kind you put on yourself, and the kind that makes you want to prove everyone wrong. In all of that, though, it’s also about thanking anyone who’s ever bet on me.” The track wrestles with the idea of “society’s king,” which Del Carmen ties to the agonizing feeling of “a job laid in a hedge maze.” The “plans upon plans” she built for herself unravel in an instant, leaving her adrift and uncertain. The single closes with static and the growl of thunder, a callback to the road she has traveled and the “four lanes” she traverses as a balm for the ache of “not doing enough quite yet.” “Writing ‘Plans Upon Plans’ felt like finally admitting there were heavy cracks in my belief system,” she reflects. “I realized the best things in life come without warning, and surely, no plan at all.”

Raised in Los Angeles but deeply drawn to pastoral storytelling, Natalie Del Carmen’s sound recalls Brandi Carlile, Gregory Alan Isakov, and The Lumineers. Her 2023 debut Bloodline and follow-up singles, including the recently released lead single “El Cortez,” earned praise from outlets like The Bluegrass Situation, Atwood Magazine, Ditty TV, Holler, and Buzzbands LA, with Pastures continuing to sharpen her voice through rich acoustic textures and candid songwriting. Following her Americanafest debut with performances at The Bluebird Cafe and Whiskey Jam, Del Carmen is carving out her place as one of Americana’s most promising new voices.

With its intimate storytelling and richly layered instrumentation, “Plans Upon Plans” marks a poignant step forward in Natalie Del Carmen’s journey toward Pastures. “Plans Upon Plans” is out now on all streaming platforms. For updates, live dates, and more, follow Natalie Del Carmen on Instagram @NatalieDelCarmen and visit NatalieDelCarmen.com.