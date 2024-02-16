Natalie Del Carmen Reflects On Unheard Conversations in “You Weren’t Even Listening”

Rising singer-songwriter Natalie Del Carmen shares her new single, “You Weren’t Even Listening,” a track that promises to be as long-winded and lyrically rich as it is fun and flippant. The Los Angeles native, known for her acute exploration of the folk-Americana genre interlaced with pop, has once again joined forces with celebrated Billboard chart-topping producer Zack Burke (Blackbear, Berner) to create a song that embodies the essence of a light-hearted, albeit lengthy, musical story. “You Weren’t Even Listening” is now available to stream and download.

“You Weren’t Even Listening” stems from Natalie Del Carmen’s desire to reflect the often-overlooked monologues in relationships through her music. The song captures the poignant moment when the realization dawns that despite saying everything, perhaps nothing was truly heard. But it’s not all somber; Natalie Del Carmen infuses the song with her characteristic wit and playful spirit, making the music resonate with a joyful undertone. The track is an invitation to look beyond the surface of communication, to find humor in misunderstanding, and to embrace the reality that sometimes, even when the listening stops, life goes on. Natalie Del Carmen’s lyrics are clever and insightful, wrapped in the warmth of her embrace, with a delivery that’s both confident and endearing. Reflecting on her collaboration with Burke, she shares, “Working with Zack is always a blast. He’s the kind of producer who really listens and brings every idea to life. It’s like throwing a party where every guest is an idea, and the best one stays for dinner.”

A storyteller at heart, Natalie Del Carmen began her musical journey at the tender age of 8 and has not looked back since. Her music is a constant in her life, a “busy body” that never ceases to inspire and move with her through life’s chapters. Now, at the age of 22, with a solid foundation and a clear vision, Natalie Del Carmen is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Americana scene. Fresh off the success of her debut album, Bloodline, and her EP, Tandem Songs, she continues to charm listeners with her unique blend of folk, soul, and pop sensibility. The single is a testament to her growth as an artist and her unwavering dedication to her craft, which she honed while earning her Bachelor’s degree in Music from Berklee College of Music and continues to refine with her trusty companion – her grandfather’s 1930s banjo.

“You Weren’t Even Listening” is now available for your ears and hearts on streaming platforms worldwide. Dive into the story, tap your feet to the rhythm, and maybe find a bit of your own truth between the lines, and keep up to date with Natalie Del Carmen via her website NatalieDelCarmen.com, Instagram @natalie.del.carmen, and TikTok @nataliedelcarmen.