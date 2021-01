Natalie Blue ‘Favorite Everything’ now available to Country radio

Natalie Blue’s new single “Favorite Everything” will be your next favorite song! Natalie’s dynamic vocals reminds its listener of the heart-fluttering feeling of being in love. She sings that “it’s like someone took all my favorite things and combined them into one to make my favorite everything.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Natalie Blue

Song Title: Favorite Everything

Publishing: Natalie Blue

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Favorite Everything

Record Label: SSM Evolution