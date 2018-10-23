Nashville’s Pet Envy Takes Aim at the Music “MiddleMan”

PET_ENVY is a spunky, collaborative little indie rock/pop band that’s been making waves out of Nashville, TN.

With its latest release, “MiddleMan,” Pet Envy takes a shot at music industry gatekeepers who seek to control the artistry, until an artist realizes he can make strides on his own. For the video, (and a song that is decidedly darker than some past Pet Envy offerings), the villain is shrouded in a paper bag, representing how the industry middlemen wear many faces and may show up in a variety of forms.

Established in 2015, Pet Envy is a pop-rock quintet based in Nashville, TN consisting of Shelbi Albert (vocals), Jake Diggity (vocals, guitar), Emma Lambiase (vocals, bass), Jordan Klatt (keys, synth), and Matthew Singler (drums).

A delicious three-part co-lead harmony vocal is served up dynamically by Pet Envy’s Diggity, Albert and Lambiase on “MiddleMan.”

The band has released two EPs. The studio team for “MiddleMan” includes Pet Envy’s co-producer Joshua Reynolds (Little Big Town, Dancing on Tables). The tune was mastered by Nathan Dantzler (Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan).

Pet Envy has worked with Roy Agee (Prince), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and Nathan McLeod (Ron Pope) to make up the horn section of some of their performances.

