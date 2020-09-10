Nashville’s Andrew Adkins Releases New Pandemic Inspired Single

Andrew Adkins releases his brand new single, “Vagabond Shoes” today. The song was inspired by COVID-19 and written, recorded, and produced in his home studio in East Nashville while in quarantine. “Back in March much of Nashville was ravaged by a devastating tornado. We were in the throes of that when coronavirus hit only a couple of weeks later.” Adkins says. “I went into quarantine and just felt defeated and scared, like most of us did. The song basically fell into my lap. I think the uplifting vibe of the tune was fitting as a way to soothe and distract from the current situation.”

Andrew is an acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The psychedelic folk-rock artist’s songs have been featured on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS, MTV, History Channel, Oxygen Network, and Lionsgate Films. He has shared the stage with the likes of artists including Sturgill Simpson, Cage the Elephant, and Little Big Town. Andrew was a founding member of the cosmic-blues rock trio Mellow Down Easy (Dualtone Records) and his former band, Lions for Real was signed to actor Ryan Gosling’s Hollywood-based music label, Werewolf Heart Records.

The song comes from Adkins’ upcoming album, “The Echoist” which drops November 13. It will be available on all streaming platforms.

Please contact miko@electraheadmedia.com for interviews and further information.

