‘Nashville’ TV Show Coming to Broadway

The hit television series Nashville is coming to Broadway as a musical.

The ten-time Tony Award winner Scott Delman will serve as the lead producer on the musical, the details of which are still forthcoming.

“Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters,” Delman says in a press release. “We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music — a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years.”

According to a press release, the Nashville musical is slated to be the first in a string of theatrical Broadway productions based on movies and TV shows from Lionsgate.

“Nashville represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman to bring one of our most beloved properties to the stage in our first-ever Broadway production,” says Jenefer Brown, the production company’s senior vice president of global live and location-based entertainment. “It kicks off an exciting slate of iconic Lionsgate properties that we will be bringing to a variety of platforms, transforming them into events that will expand the viewing experience for their fans and take our already successful live entertainment business to the next level.”

Nashville originally aired in 2012 on ABC, where it ran for four seasons. CMT picked it up and broadcast two additional seasons, following the lives and careers of a group of country music stars and would-be stars. The Nashville series finale aired in July of 2018.