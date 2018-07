The Nashville Songwriters Association International

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has unveiled its 12 nominees across two categories. Inductees will be announced in AUGUST.

In the Songwriter/Artist category, nominees are RONNIE DUNN, TOBY KEITH, BRAD PAISLEY, and EDDY RAVEN. Nominees in the Songwriter category are SKIP EWING, BYRON HILL, ED HILL, WAYNE KIRKPATRICK, KERRY KURT PHILLIPS, BOB REGAN, JIM RUSHING, and STEVE SESKIN.