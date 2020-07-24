Nashville Songwriter Awards to Tell Stories, Honor Recipients via Virtual Celebration

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) will honor this year’s Nashville Songwriter Award recipients via virtual celebration this fall. In partnership once more with City National Bank, a leading entertainment industry bank, the 3rd Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards will be held via this unique virtual format in lieu of the event originally scheduled at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Each year, the Nashville Songwriter Awards has filled the Ryman with notable music-makers, fans and industry members to honor the songwriters, advocates and legends NSAI seeks to celebrate and support year-round through the organization’s efforts. Past recipients and honorees have included Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Ashley Gorley, Luke Combs, Bill Anderson, Josh Osborne, and more. While the esteemed stage of the Ryman will remain empty this year, for NSAI and its artists, the show will go on.

“While we will certainly miss the grand stage of the Ryman Auditorium for this year’s Nashville Songwriter Awards, we are excited to be able to honor this year’s Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter Artist of the Year, and the ‘10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ Awards in a unique way and to be able to tell an even deeper story for each in a virtual format,” said NSAI Senior Director of Operations Jennifer Turnbow. “We relish the opportunity to provide a sense of celebration and community amid the uncertainty of this year.” “City National has a long tradition of supporting songwriters and the creative community,” said Lori Badgett and Diane Pearson, heads of Entertainment Banking for City National Bank in Nashville, in a joint statement. “While we wish we could celebrate in person, we are pleased that so many of our friends are being honored at this memorable virtual event. Nashville has always been a special place for creators, and we are incredibly proud to continue to support them.”

Full details about honorees, performers, and tickets for the event will be announced in the coming months.

About NSAI:

Established in 1967, the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) is the world’s largest not-for-profit songwriters trade organization and has a membership of more than 5,000 spanning the United States and eight (8) foreign countries. Consisting of a body of creative minds, including songwriters from all genres of music, professional and amateur, for over 52 years, NSAI has been committed to protecting the rights and future of the profession of songwriting, as well as carrying a commitment to educate, elevate and celebrate the songwriter, acting as a unifying force within the music community and the community at large. For more information, visit nashvillesongwriters.com.

About City National :

With $69.1 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $76.9 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

