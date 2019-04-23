Nashville Singer/Songwriter Molly Adele Brown Added to Women of the World concert in London, England

Molly Adele Brown is one of the brightest names in Nashville. Not only is she carving out her niche within the music industry by fusing Americana and Pop music, but she is devoted to helping Nashville’s homeless community and spreading love and kindness throughout Music City. For these reasons, Molly Adele Brown was invited to perform at the Women of the World concert in London, England on Monday, May 6. The performance will feature an international, all female songwriters round in the heart of London. Other artists scheduled to perform include Emma Moore, Irene Skylakaki, Lorana, Ettie and Katherine Moynihan. Performance Information:

Date: Monday May 6, 2019

Venue: The Slaughtered Lamb,

34-35 Great Sutton Street, EC1V 0DX

Doors: 7:30 (8PM Start)

Tickets available: www.emmamoore.co.uk/shop About Molly Adele Brown

Molly Adele Brown is excited to be breaking in to international market. Don’t be fooled by the infectious smile and fun-loving, quirky personality – Nashville Ameri/Pop singer-songwriter Molly is a force to be reckoned with! There is steel behind those ice blue eyes and fire in her spirit. While Molly may be fun loving, she is equally serious and passionate about social injustice – always looking out and fighting for the underdog. Some highlights from the past year include performing at Nashville’s CMA Festival, WSMV Today, RNBW Writers Round, Montauk Music Festival as well as over 100 shows between Nashville and New York. She has also participated in the 2017 and 2018 Country Radio Seminar and sung the Canadian National Anthem at the IACP Conference at the Gaylord Opryland convention center. Molly Adele Brown Available for Interviews

Joey Amato

Agency33 PR

joey@agency33pr.com

407-496-8751