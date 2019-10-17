Nashville Musician Rockin’ Rich Lynch Implores the Masses to “Wake Up” on New Politically Charged Single

Nashville based musician Rockin’ Rich Lynch (www.RichLynchBand.com) says his latest track “Wake Up” sprung from a monotonous monologue that’s been running through his head for decades concerning – in his opinion – the more frustrating elements of our political process.

The three-minute and fifty-five second track co-produced in Nashville, Tennessee by Nick Johnson pulsates with an urgent and punky call for society to wake up to the fact that our political system and the way we choose our leaders might be flawed.

“The last time I discussed this subject with my wife she reminded me that we’ve had this conversation many times before,” Lynch laughed during an interview to mark the single’s release. “She said ‘do something about it’ so naturally I picked up a guitar and this song was born.”

In three verses and choruses Lynch endeavored to present the particular grievances he has against the American political process – and amazingly – provide suggestions for solutions to those concerns in three turn-about turns of phrase.

What’s Lynch have against the system?

“Get the money out of politics is an idea that drives the direction of the song,” Lynch began saying. “Corporations are considered people so they can fund candidates. But, real people are restricted in the amount that they can donate while these behemoths are not. That’s wrong and needs to be changed.”

Is that all?

“Absolutely not,” Lynch enthused. “We are now besieged with presidential campaigns every two years that last for approximately the same period of time. In between, there are mid-term battles that distract and take time away from governing and making laws. So, essentially nothing ever gets done during what’s become an endless cycle and the American people get short-changed. That’s wrong and needs to be changed.”

Sponsored by Seattle?

“Listen, I can go to my corner coffee shop, order a five dollar caramel latte and it will be delivered to me with my barista’s name, date and time stamp, GPS coordinates and store location on a printout,” Lynch said in exasperation. “But, I can’t get a receipt when I vote? That’s wrong and needs to be changed.”

You say you want a revolution?

“I’d definitely like to see more choices to help break the stranglehold of this two party system,” Lynch alliterated. “As 2020 approaches I hope we as a nation and populace can discusses these matters to help understand how we have landed in our current predicament of gridlock and evenly split, diametrically opposed sides.”

“There’s a lot of people that may benefit from the division in our nation,” Lynch solemnly remarked. “I hope ‘WAKE UP’ will provide a platform to at least dig a little deeper than the mainstream media currently allows us to go. We still have freedom of speech and expression. We should boldly use it now more than ever to at least identify what needs to be changed in society. Then we can go about fixing it.”

ABOUT RICH LYNCH: Rich Lynch is a singer/songwriter who began his professional recording career in 2014 with “I Want to Live in a Dome”. He has now released 20 critically acclaimed digital singles to the online marketplace and he is currently hard at work in Nashville on several new tracks that will see the light of day in 2020. More at – www.richlynchband.com

ARTIST LINKS:

Web:

http://www.richlynchband.com

Reverbnation:

https://www.reverbnation.com/richlynchband