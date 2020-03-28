Nashville Hip-Hop Artist Z. Smith Debuts New Album Title “Scorched”

Nashville-based artist, Z.SMITH released his 13-track album Scorched available on all streaming platforms. The album features past releases including Black Pen (ft Ryan Oakes) and Premonition.

On March 20th, Z.SMITH will be celebrating the release of his album by headlining The End in Nashville with special guests Knox and Danny Pololoco. All proceeds will be going directly to Community Foundation Middle Tennesee to help with damages done to both East and North Nashville during the devastating tornados.

“After the Tornado happened and pictures of all the wreckage and damage began to surface that same morning, the first thing that came to mind was “how can we help?” After looking through volunteer opportunities and coming across multiple donation links, I was a little upset with myself that I didn’t have much money to donate, but I knew we had a source of income coming in just a few weeks with the release show,” explains Z. “So I immediately reached out to Gemma with Innovo to tell her what I was thinking and she was all for it, no questions. After talking with Knox and Danny and the band, everyone was on board and it was just a no-brainer. Everyone seemed to be on the same page right away, like “yeah, duh, of course, this is what we should do,” and it’s that kind of mentality that’s being shown all over Nashville right now. I’m excited that we’re in a position where we’re able to contribute and give something back to the community that really needs it right now.”

Coming from the west side of Cincinnati, Ohio; Hip-Hop/Rap artist, Z. SMITH currently pursues a career of bringing Hip-Hop music to the surface of the Music City that is Nashville, Tennessee.

You can learn more about Z.SMITH and the recent 13-track album release Scorched by visiting his website www.zsmithmusic.com.