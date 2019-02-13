Nashville Gears Up for Country Radio Seminar’s 50th Anniversary Event

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 15, executives representing the radio and record industries will converge in downtown Nashville, Tenn. for Country radio’s biggest event of the year, Country Radio Seminar (CRS). This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the conference and is expected to be one of the most memorable events in the history of the three-day event. Packed full of entertainment from some of the format’s most successful artists and most-talked about rising stars, along with networking, and education through panels, mentoring events, informative discussions, and more, this year’s event will be unique. Some of the seminar’s most anticipated events are back again and include Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, Team UMG at The Ryman, Big Machine Label Group’s Luncheon Show, Amazon Music Presents: “Country Heat” at CRS, and the New Faces of Country Music Show and Dinner. Two exciting new events, Warner Music Nashville’s Opening Day Luncheon, and a special performance by six-time CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, have also been added.

The CRS 2019 Agenda includes:

(*Schedule subject to change*)

Wednesday, Feb. 13

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Tour the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, complimentary to CRS 2019 badge holders.

11:45 a.m. – Noon – Pre-Lunch “Mayne” Stage Performance featuring Paulina Jayne, sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund, Location: Level 2, Broadway Pre-Function Area.

Noon – 1:50 p.m. – Warner Music Nashville will host its inaugural Lunch and Performance, powered by Live Nation, in the Broadway Ballroom, featuring performances by Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson, Morgan Evans, Chris Janson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and Cole Swindell. Blake Shelton will be honored with the 2019 Artist Humanitarian Award presented by Dierks Bentley and sponsored by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Location: Broadway Ballroom.

1-5 p.m. – Monument Records will be passing out grape flavored SnoCones, Location: Level 2.

2-3:00 p.m. – Time Management: Your Success Depends on It, Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

3-4 p.m. – CRS 2019 Opening Ceremonies, sponsored by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals: Stoney Creek Records recording artist Jimmie Allen will jumpstart the event by singing the national anthem. Six-String Soldiers, a component unit of the United States Army Field Band, will also appear. The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be announced and “Dollar” Bill Lawson will be recognized as the recipient of the 2019 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. The Opening Ceremonies will be located on Level 2, Legends D-G.

4-5 p.m. – Keynote Presentation: Writer/Producer, Dayton Duncan, will be the featured speaker during the CRS 50th Anniversary Keynote Presentation to spotlight Ken Burns’ COUNTRY MUSIC documentary which chronicles the highs and lows of country music’s early days, from southern Appalachian’s songs of struggle, heartbreak, and faith to the rollicking Western swing of Texas, California’s honky-tonks and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The film follows the evolution of country music throughout the 20th century as it eventually emerges to become “America’s music.” The panel is presented by CMA and is located on Level 2, Legends D-G.

5-6 p.m. – Welcome Reception, Sponsored by CMA and Live Nation: Attendees will gather to enjoy music by Travis Denning and Six-String Soldiers in the Broadway Pre-Function Area. Bar sponsored by Spontuneous.

6-8:30 p.m. – Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS, powered by Live Nation: Performances by Tenille Townes, Adam Hambrick, HARDY, King Calaway and Zac Brown Band. Radio Ink PD Awards to be presented by MC Lisa Keys. Location: Broadway Ballroom, Level 2.

Immediately after Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat at CRS – Six-time CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, will recreate his history-making one-man show, which Entertainment Weekly called “an absolute revelation,” and conveys the heart, soul, and inspirations behind the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history. The intimate concert setting will take place at Bridgestone Arena exclusively for CRS 2019 badge holders

Sun Broadcast Group Tailgate Party at Barlines, featuring DJ Sinister.

Thursday, Feb. 14

8-8:50 a.m. – Programming Mentoring Breakfast, sponsored by SoCast – This one-on-one session provides the opportunity for attendees to sit down with experienced PDs who can help them build their skill set and learn fresh new ideas. Confirmed mentors for the session are Mark Anderson (WDSY), Drew Bland (KKWF), Ginny Brophey (WBWL), Kevin Callahan (KSON), Justin Cole (WUSY), Grover Collins (WUBE), David Corey (WKLB), Jay Cruze (WAMZ/WBUL), Travis Daily (WQYK), Mac Daniels (KPLX), Kyle Due (KAJA), John Foxx (WNSH), JD Greene (WPGB), Tom Hanrahan (WDXB), Phil Hunt (Hunt Media), Kenny Jay (WUSN), Michael Levine (KKGO), Rod Phillips (iHeart Country), Mike Preston (WPOC), Joel Raab (Joel Raab Country Radio & Media), Tim Richards (KMLE), Tim Roberts (WYCD), John Shomby (WKDF), Cindy Spicer (WFUS), Meg Stevens (WKKT), and Nikki Thomas (WIVK). Location: Level 3, Cumberland 5 & 6.

8-8:50 a.m. – Sales Mentoring Breakfast – Speakers Sarah Frazier (Entercom), Allison Warren (Cumulus), Dan Endom (iHeartMedia), Jeff James (CXO5 Partners), and Judy Lakin. Location: Level 3, Cumberland 1 & 2.

8-8:50 a.m. – Digital Partnership Breakfast – As streaming services become more prominent in listeners’ lives, as well as the largest revenue driver for labels, it’s becoming increasingly critical to understand how these platforms operate; the resources they provide; and how artist, labels, managers, and even radio can better utilize and partner with these services. Enjoy breakfast with the decision makers for these platforms, and use it as an opportunity to understand each platform, ask direct questions, get practical examples of partnership, and navigate how you can use these platforms to enhance your brand. Mentors who will be present are Beville Dunkerley (Pandora), Madison Hanten (Apple Music), Margaret Hart (YouTube), Mary Catherine Kinney (Spotify) Allison Laughter (Red Light Management), Jay Liepis (Apple Music), Paul Logan (Spotify), John Marks (Spotify), Laura Ohls (Spotify), Annie Ortmeier (UMG Nashville), Kelly Rich (Amazon Music), Brittany Schaffer (Spotify), Sally Seitz (Apple Music), and Rachel Whitney (YouTube). Location: Cumberland 3 & 4.

9-9:50 a.m. – Three interactive workshops featuring experts speaking on Music Scheduling (RCS/GSelector and MusicMaster), Voice & Talent Coaching Workshop featuring Marice Tobias, “The Voice Whisperer,” and Brand and Production (Sponsored by Benztown), with branding experts Kelly Doherty, Steve Taylor, and Ron Tarrant. The specialists will provide step-by-step, how-to lectures and participants will leave ready to apply new skills. Located on Level 3, Cumberland Rooms. Two panels will be held simultaneously and are Back To The Future: Turning The Remotes Of Yesterday Into The Remotes Of Today and The Metrics That Matter To Predict Radio Hits, held in Legends Ballrooms.

10-10:50 a.m. – Q&A with Garth Brooks and Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, sponsored by Pearl Records, and moderated by Billboard’s West Coast Editor, Melinda Newman. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

11:30-1:50 p.m. – UMG Nashville Lunch and Performance: The 10th Annual Team UMG at the Ryman will take place at Noon CT (Doors at 11:30 a.m. CT), and will include performances by Kassi Ashton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Vince Gill, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Brandon Lay, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

2:30-3:20 p.m. – Small Market Bootcamps – “Small Market, Big Responsibilities,” “Small Market Toolbox, Creative Ways to Find Rating & Research,” and “Small Market, Big Star,” will be held in the Cumberland Rooms, 3 & 4.

2:30-3:20 p.m. – Crack the Code to Digital Revenue: Real Ideas To Drive Digital Dollars, Level 2, Legends A-C and Running For Success: How to Maximize GrassRoots Marketing Strategies, Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

3:30-4:20 p.m. – CRS Research Presentation: Understanding Parents, Teens, and Country Music, presented by Edison Research, will explore how Country music continues to evolve, and media usage shifts among all groups, particularly in teenagers. “Parents, Teens, and Country Music” looks at how Country radio and music can continue to connect with both groups. This comprehensive study is based upon both a national survey of parents and teens, and also video ethnography of how these two very important groups interact with music, the radio, and each other. Among the highlights that attendees will learn includes that nearly half of teenagers say that music is a “bonding activity” with their parents; as well as 60% of teens, say they have gotten their parents to listen more to Country Music; and according to Edison’s industry-leading Share of Ear study, AM/FM radio remains the top platform for teens, with 63% of 13-19 year-olds listening to radio every day. Attendees will walk away not only with dozens of important new findings of how teens and their parents interact with Country but also actionable insights and recommendations from Edison’s Larry Rosin, Megan Lazovick and Laura Ivey. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

4:30-5:20 p.m. – Beer-Thirty: Town Hall Thursday, sponsored by Cold River Records, Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

5-7 p.m. – The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, in partnership with Monument Records, will welcome Country Radio Seminar 50th Anniversary event (CRS 2019) attendees to “‘90’s Country” Night at CRS, a private cocktail reception with complimentary access to the museum. The night will feature performances by Monument Records platinum-selling recording artist Walker Hayes and the label’s buzzed-about newcomer Brandon Ratcliff. The reception will be held in the museum’s Event Hall, where museum representatives will welcome radio and industry attendees and share information about the museum’s current exhibits including Outlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70s, The Judds: Dream Chasers, Emmylou Harris: Songbird’s Flight and Little Big Town: The Power of Four, which will be open for viewing. Location: Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

7 -Midnight – Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, Sponsored by Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 and First Tennessee Bank. Twelve of the format’s most successful songwriters will perform at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley. The impressive lineup has amassed numerous #1 singles, CMA Awards, ACMs, Grammys, and millions in sales. Set to perform are Rhett Akins (Warner/Chappell), Chris DeStefano (Sony/ATV), Chase McGill (Universal), Laura Veltz (Big Machine Music), JT Harding (This Music), Luke Laird (Creative Nation), Lori McKenna (Creative Nation), Brett James (Cornman Music/Warner Chappell), Lee Thomas Miller (Warner/Chappell), Wendell Mobley (Warner/Chappell), Scooter Caruso (BMG) and Heather Morgan (Sony/ATV). Location: Level 2, Legends A-C.

Friday, Feb. 15

7:30 – 8:50 a.m. – Women’s Mentoring Breakfast, sponsored by NuVoodoo Media, will offer attendees the opportunity to approach and chat with some of music’s female “power players” in a comfortable setting. Breakfast will be served, and mentor connections will be set-up based on pre-registration; attendees will then have the chance to move from mentor to mentor throughout the session to ask questions and exchange contact information. Availability will be limited, and pre-registration will be required through the newly implemented breakfast sign-up program. In attendance will be Camille Alston (Day-to-Day Manager, Sandbox Entertainment), Carletta Blake (Program Director/Afternoon Host, WNCB), Becky Brenner (Consulting Partner, Albright & O’Malley & Brenner), Beverlee Brannigan (VP/GM, SummitMedia), Carsen (Director of Programming, Silverfish Media), Donna Hughes (National Director, Radio Marketing, UMG Nashville), Leslie Fram (SVP, Music Strategy, CMT), Carolyn Gilbert (President, NuVoodoo Media), Laurel Kittleson (Director, A&R, Curb|Word), Kimsey Kerr (Director, Marketing, Red Light Management), Judy Lakin, Alana Lynn (MD, morning host, KMLE), Marie Miscia (Director, Promotions, Cumulus Nashville), Jane O’Malia (Director, Northeast Promotion, Black River Entertainment), Donna Jo Passuntino (Director, Midwest Promotion, MCA Nashville), Nancy Ryan (Morning, Co-host, WRBT), Brittany Schaffer (Head of Artist & Label Marketing, Spotify), Jackie Stevens (Director, Midwest Promotion, EMI Nashville), Nikki Thomas (Program Director, WIVK), Deb Turpin (Program Director/Morning Show Co-Host, KSOP), Sue Wilson (Sue Wilson Creative), and Stacy Waugh (VP of Promotion, Big Loud Records). Location: Level 3, Cumberland 5 & 6.

7:30-9 a.m. – Digital & Tech Breakfast – Industry professionals and platform experts will be available to provide insights on trends, present “case study” examples, and answer audience-provided questions with a focus on helping country radio stations leverage digital for their success. In the spirit of collaboration, this session also allows for a “conversation” between panelists, attendees and the hosts. Social media strategists will lead the Digital & Tech Breakfast session, and they are Eric Eisen (SoCast), Tim Gerst (Thinkswell), Brooke Hardesty (Warner Music Nashville), Jeremy Holley (FlyteVu), Jeffrey James (CXO5), Caroline Matis (Emma), and Shane Quick (Premier Productions). Location: Level 3, Cumberland 1&2.

7:30-8:50 a.m. – Label Mentoring Breakfast – A unique opportunity to meet, greet, and eat with some of the industry’s most inspiring record label executives to create a network, gain knowledge, and connect on everything from mentorship to motivation. Together, they will answer the questions: how can radio, records, and all attendees work together to better the music industry as a whole? What key people can you connect with to help move your career forward? And, how can you implement this new knowledge today? Breakfast will be served, and mentor connections will be set-up based on pre-registration; attendees will then have the chance to move from mentor to mentor throughout the session to ask questions and exchange contact information. Availability will be limited, and pre-registration will be required through the newly implemented breakfast sign-up program. This year’s mentors are George Briner (GM, The Valory Music Co./BMLG), Katie Dean (VP, Promotion, MCA Records), John Esposito (Chairman/CEO, Warner), Bill Lubitz (Regional Director, West Coast, Big Machine Records), Lauren Thomas (National Director, Sony), and Annie Sandor (Director of Promotion, Northeast, Capitol Nashville Records). Location: Level 3, Cumberland 3 & 4.

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. – “Our World” Breakfast with Smithfield – Location: Kitchen Notes.

9 -9:50 a.m. – Featured Panel: What Leadership Looks Like in 2020: A Conversation with 3 Broadcast Executives, Presented by MIW, President of Cox Media Group, Kim Guthrie, CEO of Entercom Communications, Weezie Kramer, and CEO of Neuhoff Media, Beth Neuhoff, will share their views on the health of today’s broadcast landscape and provide insights into how their companies are growing from every angle using every asset: digital, on-air and human! Erica Farber, CEO & President of Radio Advertising Bureau, will moderate the panel. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

9-9:50 a.m. – Three interactive workshops experts speaking on Music Scheduling (RCS/GSelector and MusicMaster), Voice & Talent Coaching Workshop (sponsored by Benztown), featuring Marice Tobias, “The Voice Whisperer,” and Brand and Production with branding experts Kelly Doherty, Steve Taylor, and Ron Tarrant. The specialists will provide step-by-step, how-to lectures and participants will leave ready to apply new skills. Location: Level 3, Cumberland Rooms.

10-10:50 a.m. – Digital & Social Media Boot Camps will break down three very different, but important “digital” areas that everyone in the music industry, regardless of the role, should be able to navigate, or at least understand. Lindsay Ell will talk about social media strategy, Jill Wilderman will walk us through uses and goals of live video, and Brittany Schaffer will discuss best practices for engaging with digital service providers, such as Spotify. Check out Boot Camp #1: Facebook & Instagram/”Social Media Live,” Boot Camp #2: DSP, and Boot Camp #3: Compelling Content Creation in Cumberland Rooms 3 & 4. Location: Level 3, Cumberland Rooms.

10-10:50 a.m. – Programming Working With Sales, sponsored by Zipwhip, will discuss how to get the biggest share of advertising buys in a market and will feature speakers Johnny Chiang (Cox Media), Kathy Byerly (Neuhoff Media/WDZQ), and Bill Berry (Renda Broadcasting). Bob Richards of Emmis Indianapolis will moderate the panel. Location: Level 2, Legends A-C.

10-10:50 a.m. – The Hidden Demo will provide the latest insights into current radio consumption trends while reminding attendees that success today does not guarantee success tomorrow and offering ideas about how to cultivate future listeners. Attendees will walk away with increased confidence about radio’s core business in a mobile world and will also receive turn-key ideas they can implement right away to ensure sustained dominance in the future. Speakers are Jon Miller (Nielsen), Doug Smith (DMR/Interactive), and Scott Mahalick (Alpha Media), and Bruce Logan will serve as the moderator. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

11-11:50 a.m. – Inside The Studio: The Art of Storytelling will spotlight singer/songwriter Lori McKenna (“I Want Crazy” by Hunter Hayes, “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, “Cry Pretty” by Carrie Underwood, and more), and author Rob Simbeck (writer for Bob Kingsley’s “Country Top 40,” The Washington Post, Country Weekly, and many other magazines and published works) and will share their stories on how they’ve become some of the best storytellers. Together, they will share tips on how to become a powerful storyteller to make magical moments with audiences, listeners or clients. Tom Baldrica (Corporate Country Brand Strategist, Midwest Communications) will moderate this session. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

11-11:50 a.m. – Best Practices: React & Recover – This panel will look at both sides of situations when an emergency strikes. Speakers Big D (Program Director, iHeart Media/KWNR), Chet Buchanan (On Air Personality, Entercom KLUC), and Michael Brown (On-Air-Host/Author, KHOW-AM/KCSJ-AM/iHeartRadio) will share the best practices of an immediate reaction and steps to help a community to recover. Dan Halyburton (VP, Falls Media Group) will moderate the session. Location: Level 2, Legends A-C.

11:45-Noon – Pre-Lunch “Mayne” Stage Performance featuring Kaylee Rutland, Location: Level 2, Broadway Pre-Function Area.

Noon-1:50 p.m. – Lunch and Performance, Sponsored by Big Machine Label Group with performances powered by Live Nation. The lineup is Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green, Lauren Jenkins, and Noah Schnacky. BMLG President and CEO Scott Borchetta will host the event. Location: Level 2, Broadway Ballroom.

2-2:50 p.m. – Smart Programming for Smart Speakers – Following up on previous CRS discussions revolving around Smart Speakers, this year’s “Smart Programming For Smart Speakers” will elevate the conversation to explain how programmers can best utilize Smart Speakers at a station level to enhance their programming strategies. The “Smart Programming For Smart Speakers” panel will include tips on content creation for Smart Speakers, implementation of Alexa Skills and the associated SEO components, and how to use Smart Speakers for contesting and promotion, among other topics. The speakers for this session are Zena Burns (SVP Strategic Marketing & Brand Development, Futuri Media), Tim Clarke (VP of Content & Audience, Cox Media Group), and Jeremy Sinon (VP of Digital Strategy, Hubbard Radio) The session will be moderated by Erica Farber (President/CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau). Location: Level 2, Legends A-C.

2-2:50 p.m. – Art of the Artist Visit: How to Maximize Your Time – Tips will be offered on how to max out the content collection during an artist visit — from beginning to end. Featuring Big Machine recording artist Carly Pearce and executives from both radio and records, this panel will be broken into easy-to-understand “Before,” “During,” and “After” sections to showcase the best possible execution of an artist visit in real time, as well as tips for creating the perfect artist interview and captured content for on-air and social media and digital elements. Location: Level 2, Legends, D-G.

3-3:30 p.m. – Continuous Measurement in Diary Markets: Programming in an Always-On World with speaker, Jon Miller, Vice President of Audience Insights, Nielsen. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Artist Interview with Jason Aldean: Overcoming Obstacles, sponsored by BMI. Led by RJ Curtis (CRB/CRS) and Beverlee Brannigan (SummitMedia) the 60-minute discussion will feature the multi-Platinum entertainer recalling the path paved by his sure-footed approach that has defined the genre’s 21st century. Location: Level 2, Legends D-G.

5:15-6:15 p.m. – New Faces of Country Music Cocktail Reception with a performance, featuring Dillon Carmichael, sponsored by Riser House Entertainment, Location: Level 2, Grandview Terrace.

6:30-10 p.m. – New Faces of Country Music Dinner and Performance, sponsored by ACM & St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with performances powered by Live Nation. The show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, LANCO and Dylan Scott. The CRB-Country Aircheck Awards will be presented throughout the show. Excellence in Country Music CRB/Country Aircheck Awards sponsored by Country Aircheck. Location: Level 2, Broadway Ballroom.

As part of its tradition of taking care of the individuals who make up the music industry family, Country Radio Seminar is offering attendees healthy living opportunities on-site, including several unique services provided by Bluestem Wellness. Bluestem Wellness provides the latest technology in holistic wellness. The menu of services that will be offered on-site are AllCore360, a core therapy and fitness training system that targets over 50 deep core muscles for a workout like no other; two Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy mats that recharge the body at a cellular level and reduces pain, inflammation, and boosts energy; and a stress-relief device called NuCalm, scheduled for Wednesday. Thursday & Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Location: Level 3, Mockingbird 2.

Available on Level 2 in the 5th Avenue Pre-Function area, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is providing attendees with the opportunity to enjoy fresh-pressed Juice from The Urban Juicer and will once again sponsor the Internet Café, providing around the clock access to complimentary Wi-Fi. Also, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will be onsite at CRS, filming PSA’s and taping liners with artists for their fundraising campaigns and country radiothon stations.

In addition, SRS @ CRS: The Sound Royalties Sessions room will be open daily. Sound Royalties will be hosting renowned local and national singer-songwriters all week long as they perform original favorites from their catalogs of music. For exact times, please review the CRS agenda on the website or the app.

Jamie O’Neal’s “The Breakout Room” will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature platinum-selling/award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Jamie O’Neal and new music from emerging artists QUEEVA, Bailey Hefley, JoyBeth Taylor, and South of Somewhere. Snacks and beverages will be available in room Music Row #3.

There are also several other opportunities taking place daily and are the return of SSM’s Happy Hour, which will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Level 2, Music Row 1 each day as well as the Big Loud Lounge from 9-6 on Level 2, Music Row 2, and exhibitors along “The Row,” featuring Riser House Entertainment, Westwood One, Sun + Fun Media, Six-String Soldiers and vCreative.

For the latest CRS 2019 agenda, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com or download the official mobile app, which is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices.

The CRS 2019 app, powered by Country Aircheck, provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, CRS after-hour activities, and other event news. Users can create their own customized CRS schedule, rate the panels, and post updates and reviews directly to their social media profiles. Individuals can download the app through their phone’s app stores.

Registration for Country Radio Seminar’s 50th Anniversary Event (CRS 2019), now $699, is only available on-site. Single-day passes are also being made available for $200 per pass and are limited to two-day passes per person. Day passes will only be available for purchase on-site.

About Country Radio Seminar: Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country radio. Country Radio Seminar 2019 is set for Feb. 13-15, 2019 at the Omni Hotel. Visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com for more information. Like CRS on Facebook and follow CRS on Twitter (Hashtag #CRS50).

CRB/CRS CONTACT:

Christy Walker-Watkins – AristoPR – christy@aristomedia.com – (615) 269-7071