NASHVILLE BAND, SLEEP NATION RELEASES DEBUT MUSIC VIDEO FOR “WOMAN”

Nashville band, Sleep Nation releases official music video for their recent single release, “Woman”. You can view the official music video here.

Sleep Nation released their new single “Woman” on April 10th, 2019. “Woman” is the next Women Crush Wednesday anthem with lyrics like “I need you woman, I need you bad.”

Victory Music Buzz owner Jill Pavel says, “We have been working with Sleep Nation for three years and their continuous growth and development of original rock is inspiring. We have celebrated the success of their placements on several media watch lists for 2019. We look forward to seeing the bands music populate on terrestrial stations, the rock fans want what they are delivering.”

Sleep Nation hails from Music City with the remembrance of rock heroes from decades past with their eyes set on the future. Their first single “I Want You Back” landed them on 102.9 The Buzz’s “Local Buzz Top 25” list. They were also named #2 in the Sunset Island Music Top 25 Unsigned Bands list.

Sleep Nation has had much success leading up to this release. Their music video “Mr. Unlucky” was used in promotion for the film Hair of the Dog. Their single “Slip” was chosen as Local Buzz Cut of the Week in 2017 making it their second song to have obtained this honor.

Reviews are in and this is just the beginning for this Nashville band. Their presence on and off the stage is exhilarating and the shows they put on leave you wanting more. Keep up with Sleep Nation on Instagram and Facebook and by visiting www.sleepnationband.com.