Nashville Alt Rocker Anastasia Elliot Releases New Single “London”

“London” is the third single off of Anastasia Elliot’s forthcoming LP, La Petite Mort. A visual concept album that explores love, loss, death, and reincarnation. “London” picks up where we left off in the ashes of her previous singles “Crash Landing” and “Cigarettes & Gasoline”. The song follows a journey of desperation as Anastasia tries to convince her soulmate that they have loved each other across time, space and throughout many lifetimes. This sentiment is powerfully expressed in the chorus of the song:

What if I’ve known you in some other life? What if I told you, in some other life? I’ve always been in love, Always been in love with you. Always been in love, Always been in love with you. Always been in love I’ll always be in love with you…

“I wanted to write a song about meeting someone and feeling like you are instantly in love with them. That you have always been in love with them and you can’t imagine a time where you haven’t been. It’s a powerful song about soulmates and it touches upon concepts of transmigration and quantum entanglement. When you are so overcome with that feeling of connection that you have no choice but to convince your soulmate to remember the love they have for you.”

London was written by Anastasia Elliot, Cat Gravitt (Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson) and Gerald O’Brien (Loverboy, Martina McBride, Amanda Marshall) and produced by Anastasia Elliot and Josh Crosby (Cher, Mat Kearney) The track also features guest guitarist Lincoln Parish, former guitar player from Cage the Elephant.

About Anastasia Elliot

Anastasia Elliot approaches her entire music career with nothing but the bigger picture in mind. Like a painter standing in front of a canvas, she views everything with a “whole world or nothing” mentality. One part singer/songwriter and one part visual artist, she cannot feel satisfied until she has created an entire immersive universe for her listeners; casting broad auditory strokes of symphonic power pop/rock, then mixing them harmoniously with mind-bending visuals. Everything is meticulously planned to ensure optimal delivery of her vision.

Currently based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Anastasia has worked tirelessly building the next phase of her plan. This includes the release of new music, videos and scheduling live shows and tours. In just a short time, Anastasia has accumulated over 300,000 digital streams and 1 million views on YouTube and counting, as well as many live television performances. While on tour, she hosted her own panel at NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) on the future of technology for independent musicians. In addition to headlining a benefit show with The Great Khalid Foundation for the families of the victims of the Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas. Anastasia has also done many public speaking engagements with high schools, colleges, and corporations focusing on healing trauma and mental illness. This includes a lecture partnering with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for high schoolers during the time of Covid.

Anastasia’s way of life, she says, is about finding outlets that allow her to stay open and inspired, that prevent her from ever becoming stuck. The end result of this constant stretching, unfurling, and relentless commitment to expansion can most poignantly be traced in the lyrics for “Bleach,” in which Anastasia sings, “I will never paint you a picture with a scene of obvious fixtures.” Anastasia welcomes you to her world and hopes you enjoy what she has in store for you.

*Born to the purple: Purple is the color of imagination and creativity and is associated with the transformation of the soul. Purple is bold, unique, independent, and introspective. Purple is a way of life.

