Nancy Newcomer Joins KBAY-KEZR/San Jose

ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KBAY (94.5 BAY FM) and Hot AC KEZR (MIX 106)/SAN JOSE has added NANCY NEWCOMER as Production Assistant/on-air talent.

Previously, NEWCOMER did middays at KUFX/SAN FRANCISCO KFOX and evenings at Oldies sister KOIT HD2. She also served as Digital Media Coordinator and Assistant Production Dir. for the five-station cluster.

“I’m thrilled to make 94.5 BAY FM my new radio home,” NEWCOMER said. “The SOUTH BAY has been good to me and I can’t wait to get back on the air. Thanks to DAVE NUMME, LORI HEEREN and the entire ALPHA MEDIA crew for welcoming me into the fold.”

“NANCY is a total pro and I’m excited to have her talent and energy on our team!” Content Dir. DAVE NUMME said.