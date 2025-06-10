Nadia Younes Drops Unapologetic Pop Anthem “Catch Me If You Can”

Independent pop artist Nadia Younes shares her latest track “Catch Me If You Can,” an ode to loving yourself unapologetically and embracing total uniqueness away from the world’s unwarranted criticisms. Younes showcases boldness, sonically blending her R&B tone with freshly versatile pop dynamics, presenting the song’s premise of being different without fear of judgment. “Catch Me If You Can” is now available to stream and download worldwide on all platforms.

“Catch Me If You Can” takes listeners on a hero’s journey with its vibrant, upbeat tone combined with its catchy lyrics, exuding feelings of confidence. Younes’s soothing vocals and uplifting language, using imagery and metaphor, initiate a fresh sentiment, showcasing a flair that differentiates this song from her usual soundscape. “I love this song because the sound is completely different from what I normally do,” Younes explains. “It was originally written to a lo-fi beat by demon gummies, so it was a completely different song than what it is now, but I think that the flare we added to it is exactly what it needed.” Putting much attention, detail, and intention into her craft, she continues, “Every time I listen to ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ I say that it sounds like a videogame song, so my dream for this specific song is for it to be in a video game!” Steering away from her usual themes, she highlights, “This song is special because it is the first song of mine that isn’t about love or a breakup.” This unforgettable, energetic single was written by Nadia Younes and Thomas M.L. Ravago, with its well-balanced production being attributed to TEDIOUS, demon gummies, and Som1Else.

Nadia Younes is a multifaceted, classically trained artist with a background in musical theatre, opera, and training in ballet and competitive dance, making her solo debut in 2019 with the single “You Can’t Love Me At All.” Drawing inspiration from musical icons such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Chaka Khan, Younes ignites a fresh, danceable soundscape. As a well-rounded musician, she was featured on rapper Conejo’s song “H.O.P.E.,” earning a GRAMMY consideration for Best Gospel Performance Song. Younes’s music can be heard in many accredited projects, such as YouTube’s original series, Austin High, as the season three theme song, as well as several future independent film soundtracks, Warner Chappell’s “Cover Nation” pages, and on Kevin Bacon’s upcoming film, Connescence. In June 2024, Younes opened for American R&B singer Jon B. at the Independent Artists Music Awards (IAM Awards) and released her first EP, Anybody but You, collaborating with 3013 Music, in September that year. Younes has been championed by many notable outlets such as JammerZine, Fierce Fabulous Revolution, FEM MUSIC, and The Digilogue’s PHresh Goods, marking her place as a fresh voice within the pop/R&B music industry.

Emphasizing embracing your self-worth even in dark times, Nadia Younes will soundtrack your day with "Catch Me If You Can," a vocally radiant track with a rhythmic melody. Let the haters try to catch you, but they sure won't catch Nadia Younes. "Catch Me If You Can" is a glimpse of what audiences can expect from future projects and is available to listen to on all major streaming platforms.