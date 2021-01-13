Nadia Vaeh Releases Winning Remixes from Fluid Audio Remix Contest

Pop artist, Nadia Vaeh, has released two of the winning remixes from her 2020 Fluid Audio Remix contest where competitors remixed one of Vaeh’s songs for a chance to win a pair of Fluid Audio FX-80 monitors. The two winning submissions were by Vence Ray (remixing ‘1,000 Cuts’) and Qubism (remixing ‘Boomerang’). “I am very proud to release these two winning remixes from the competition I hosted with Fluid Audio this year,” explains Vaeh. “Hosting this contest was a saving grace for me. It gave me a new perspective on my songs but also provided a new lens for how to look at this insanely challenging year.”

Based in Atlanta, Vence Ray remixed Vaeh’s ‘1,000 Cuts’ and was chosen by a panel of five industry professionals as the winning submission landing Vence the pair of Fluid Audio monitors. “It was so difficult to choose the winner from two excellent remixes. Vence’s remix is stylized in a more cinematic-pop sound and Qubism’s is more in the realm of electronic-pop. Both gave each song a new life,” Vaeh states. Both winning songs were presented in an IGTV video where Vaeh interviewed both finalists about their versions and about their own musical careers. “I got to interview both of the winning contestants on my Instagram, and both guys are humble, talented and so deserving of all the success. I am really honored to be a part of their journey.”

Vence Ray reveals how he produced the final version of his remix when interviewed by Vaeh. “I actually landed on the stems before I heard any of the songs, so I listened to all the stems,” according to Vence Ray. “But the moment I played ‘1,000 Cuts’ that’s when I could actually hear the music automatically so that’s why I was like ‘I gotta do this one’. I didn’t actually listen to the original until I was done with the song,” states Vence. “I didn’t want it to sound like the original.”

Manchester resident, Qubism’s explains his remix of Vaeh’s ‘Boomerang.’ “The word boomerang jumped out at me,” he states. “The whole vocals just really worked, and I thought it fit in with what I had in my head. I tried it out and it came together really quickly.” Qubism credits his musical influence on the dance music scene he experienced growing up in his native Manchester.

A native of Atlanta, Nadia Vaeh discovered her love for music at the young age of two. Since then, her music has pulled inspiration from many genres and sounds from all over the world. In addition to using her songwriting to self-heal, her music serves as a platform to help others reconcile what they may not be able to express. Vaeh’s uplifting journey of healing through music has made her an advocate for the underdog.

She has written well over 100 songs born from the things she has experiences. Her songwriting is not only personally healing but is also a platform to help others heal and make waves with social matters. You can hear the songs at smarturl.it/NVRewired

Follow Nadia Vaeh’s journey on Instagram @nadiavaeh or by visiting her website NadiaVaeh.com.