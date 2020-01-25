Nadia Vaeh Releases Poignant and Personal Alt-Pop Single “Boomerang”

Alt-pop artist Nadia Vaeh releases “Boomerang,” an emotional recounting of her experiences being in an abusive and co-dependent relationship — set to a potent, soaring synth-pop instrumental. In honor of this message, Vaeh will be donating the proceeds of “Boomerang” to Peace Over Violence, an organization dedicated to building healthy relationships, families, and communities free from sexual, domestic and interpersonal violence. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide.

“When trapped in this relationship, I was broken,” explains Nadia Vaeh. “This song is about being stuck in a cycle of negative thoughts and behaviors.” The title is a metaphor for how the abused partner in a relationship can feel compelled to keep coming back despite their better judgment. The second verse, however, suggests a turning point, “Can’t keep this circle alive — still dizzy from the last try; time to live with no fear.” Vaeh, who was able to move away from the relationship and change her life for the better, wants to inspire others to do the same. “Our past can shape us, but need not control us. We are more than our pasts.” As part of this aspiration, she will be donating the proceeds of the song to Peace Over Violence, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors who are rebuilding their lives after moving past abusive relationships. The weighty subject matter of the song is complemented by polished, emotive production courtesy of Dion Shaw and Tyler Spratt (Saint Motel, Moby, Dave Matthews Band). Vaeh’s somber vocal melodies move in harmony with captivating piano and strings, backed by drum loops, ascending synths and buzzing bass lines.

Hailing from Atlanta, GA, Nadia Vaeh’s love for music and singing began at the age of two and was nurtured by her parents. Her mother, a poet who shared her love of words and ultimately inspired Vaeh to be a lyricist, passed away when Vaeh was seventeen years old. This shift in her life led to a self-destructive period where she strayed away from music. With endless resilience, she returned to artistry and grew into a performer, creating her own voice and sound. Her music has been played on international radio and she has written over a hundred songs combining elements of pop with R&B, reggae, and Middle Eastern music. With influences such as Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs, her sound is a unique collection of pop and personal experience. Through her music, she hopes to help others heal and make waves all around the world.

“Boomerang” proves Nadia Vaeh’s continuing commitment to making music that inspires and uplifts through its honesty, while also forging her own eclectic brand of synth-pop. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. You can follow her journey at NadiaVaeh.com.