Nadia Vaeh Releases Exhilarating Bi-Sexual Anthem “One Night”

Pop artist Nadia Vaeh has released her new single “One Night,” featuring pop singer DNNY. The vivacious track tells the story of completely opening yourself up to new possibilities with love and sexuality. Even if it only lasts for a temporary amount of time, the experience can still be rewarding. Vaeh and DNNY are donating a portion of the proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign, an organization that strives to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community. “One Night” is now available on all digital music platforms.

Written by Nadia Vaeh and DNNY as their bi-sexual anthem, the song encourages people to be more open and expressive with their sexuality. Creating this song was an eye-opening experience for Vaeh and allowed her to learn a lot about herself personally and as an artist. “I never expected a songwriting session would turn into a day of reveal, especially about my own sexuality,” explains Vaeh. “Open and real discussions about sexuality turned into shared stories about experiences, surprising each of us, but providing perfect subject matter for a new song.” Using compelling lyrics and an alluring melody, the track gets crowds moving on the dance floor while at the same time discussing a very real experience that isn’t often addressed in music. With the passionate vocals of Nadia Vaeh and DNNY, the song shows how two people can experience the same situation in different ways. “Sometimes, I believe there is a lot of confusion and experimentation in being Bi due to society’s particular way of looking at sexuality. The result of this exploration is a daring and honest song about our own journeys with bi-sexuality.” The track was produced by Andrew Gomez and Tyler Spratt, mixed and mastered by Tyler Spratt.

Atlanta native Nadia Vaeh found her passion for music at a young age and gained her talent as a lyricist from her mother, who passed on her love for words. Vaeh’s journey took a tragic turn with the unexpected loss of her mother, but her continued strength and tenacity helped her blossom into the performer she is today. Her success results from a strong work ethic influenced by the achievements of other great artists she admires. Her music has been played on US and international radio and has received praise from Wonderland Magazine, Pop Wrapped, Music Connection Magazine, Dark Beauty Magazine, AudioFemme, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and more. Vaeh’s self-healing journey is inspiring and has led her to advocate for people all over the world using her music. Her positive attitude and outlook on life are infectious and make her music relatable and empowering. As a conscious pop musician, with every single she releases, she chooses a non-profit to team up with. She has donated proceeds to organizations including The Trevor Project, Peace Over Violence, MusicCares, Alliance of Hope, the Red Cross, Girl Up, and more through her music. For this latest single, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

“One Night” is an inspiring anthem that encourages people to be open and authentic. “Let’s celebrate and normalize love for all, regardless of any identifying label.” The single is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide. Follow Nadia Vaeh’s journey at NadiaVaeh.com.