Nadia Vaeh Releases Evocative New Single “Never Leave The Basement”

Pop artist Nadia Vaeh has released her upbeat new single, “Never Leave The Basement.” The lively new track expresses the social anxiety perpetuated by societal systems and social media, especially during an extremely vulnerable and stressful year. In keeping with that message, Vaeh is donating proceeds of the song to AKFSA – Andrew Kukes Foundation for Social Anxiety, an organization dedicated to educating people who struggle with social anxiety. “Never Leave The Basement” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Inspired by the pandemic and quarantine, “Never Leave The Basement” reveals how many individuals cannot cope with society when experiencing social anxiety, like herself. “I am naturally an introverted person…the world can be kinda intimidating. I am a very sensitive and empathic person, and I just get overwhelmed,” explains Nadia Vaeh. The thought-provoking and introspective upbeat single talks about how every day feels the same, like you’re stuck in a basement with life on repeat and the toll that can take on your mental health. “The first lyric that came to me was, ‘Advertisements scroll-like pavement, max us out like credit cards – don’t pay them.’ I feel like this was inspired out of the frustration with social media and the entertainment industry being so irresponsible. Many of my friends and colleagues are suffering, and the pandemic only placed a magnifying glass on this. Much of that has to do with how we are inundated with billboards and ads everywhere telling us how to be happy or look. It can really create such a feeling of lack for so many, including myself.” The single was written by Nadia Vaeh and Dion Shaw, produced by Dion Shaw and Tyler Spratt, and mixed/mastered by Tyler Spratt.

Atlanta native, Nadia Vaeh, found her passion for music at a young age and gained her talent as a lyricist from her mother, who passed on her love for words. Vaeh’s journey took a tragic turn with the unexpected loss of her mother, but with her continued strength and tenacity, she blossomed into the performer she is today. Her success results from a strong work ethic inspired by the achievements of other great artists she admires. Her music has been played on US and international radio. It has been praised by Wonderland Magazine, Pop Wrapped, Music Connection Magazine, Dark Beauty Magazine, AudioFemme, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and more. Vaeh’s self-healing journey is inspiring and has led her to be an advocate for people all over the world through her music. Vaeh’s positive attitude and outlook on life are infectious and make her music relatable and empowering. As a conscious pop musician, she aligns each single with a different non-profit. Through her music, she has donated proceeds to organizations including the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, Peace Over Violence, MusicCares, Alliance of Hope, the Red Cross, Girl Up, and more.

Nadia Vaeh’s vulnerability in her bright new single “Never Leave The Basement” radiates through in her authentic lyrics as she continues to be an inspiring advocate for mental health. “Never Leave The Basement” is now available to stream on all digital platforms. To stay up to date with her upcoming projects, you can follow her at NadiaVaeh.com.