Nadia Vaeh Gets Into The Spirit With New Single “Christmas Cards”

Singer-songwriter Nadia Vaeh has released her new single, “Christmas Cards,” an ode to Christmas traditions and making memories with that special someone. For the “Christmas Cards” release, Nadia Vaeh will be using the proceeds to adopt letters from Be An Elf. Be An Elf helps answer letters to Santa for families in need. “I am going to adopt some letters with proceeds from this song and hope this could be a fun holiday tradition for many of us,” explains Vaeh. “Christmas Cards” is available for download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Written by Nadia Vaeh and Dion Shaw, “Christmas Cards” rings in the holiday season with love and newfound traditions. “One day, I will have a partnership with lots of secret notes and inside jokes where we build lots of memories and traditions together,” explains Vaeh. The guitar and pulsating drum guide the passion in Vaeh’s voice as she takes us on a romantic journey. From tinsel town to presents under the tree, the Christmas energy is felt throughout the track. Christmas cards were a staple for her family growing up, which help spark inspiration for this song. “Cards were always big for my family, and my mom would display them on the mantle every year around the holidays,” says Vaeh. “I feel like tradition is so important. For now, I am creating some new holiday traditions with myself, and I look forward to sharing and adding to these with someone special one day.” The track was produced by Dion Shaw and Tyler Spratt, mixed by Tyler Spratt, and mastered by Paris Minzer.

Atlanta native, Nadia Vaeh, found her love for music at the young age of two. She gained her talent as a lyricist from her mother, who passed on her passion for words. Her journey took a tragic turn with the unexpected loss of her mother, but her resilience grew her into the performer she is today. Her success results from a strong work ethic inspired by the achievements of other great artists she admires. Recently, Nadia Vaeh won the “Vox Pop” award at the Independent Music Awards for her other holiday original “Christmas Cards”, and achieved a #1 rank on all of the BroadJam music charts for her song “Boomerang.”

Nadia Vaeh gets listeners holiday-ready with “Christmas Cards.” This romantic single is sure to bring Christmas cheer through listeners’ ears. You can download or stream “Christmas Cards” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with her musical journey, visit NadiaVaeh.com.