Nadia Vaeh Falls Under the Spell of the “Snake Lady”

Pop artist Nadia Vaeh has just released her newest single, “Snake Lady,” which tells the story of a femme fatale that influenced and pushed her further in her journey of self-discovery. For the release of the single, Nadia Vaeh teamed up with The Love Yourself Project, a non-profit arts and education organization that provides community programs that promote self-awareness, self-acceptance, self-esteem, and skill-building. Just in time for Halloween, “Snake Lady” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

Nadia Vaeh describes the “snake lady,” the antagonist in the single, as “a girl with a darkly magnetic aura. She had a charm to her…a snakey charm and I was instantly enamored and stricken.” Based on a real experience, Vaeh tells the story of her run-in with a temptress. “I was in a very vulnerable place in my life, and she exploited that. Despite all of this, she did give me something in return as I was now able to explore more of my sexuality and was pushed even further and deeper into my journey as an artist and back into my skin.” As a long-time advocate for self-empowerment, Vaeh often encourages and shares her journey of self-discovery with fans. This new single, “Snake Lady,” takes us further down Vaeh’s journey. With a vivid beat and catchy melody, this song elevates listeners’ mood and quickly takes them into the story of a tempting mistress. The upbeat and danceable pop track was written by Nadia Vaeh and Daena Rogers, produced by Andrew Gomez and Tyler Spratt, and mixed and mastered by Tyler Spratt.

As a conscious pop musician, Nadia Vaeh aligns each single with a different non-profit. Through her music, she has donated proceeds to organizations including the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, Peace Over Violence, MusicCares, Alliance of Hope, the Red Cross, Girl Up, and more. This time, she has decided on The Love Yourself Project. “I’m aligning with The Love Yourself Project… I feel like when we love ourselves, we are less likely to wind up in snakey situations,” says Vaeh. “We live in a world that profits on self-doubt, and it can be so easy to fall prey to bad people and situations if you aren’t aware.”

The Atlanta songstress found her passion for music at a young age and gained her talent as a lyricist from her mother, who passed on her love for words. Nadia Vaeh’s journey took a tragic turn with the unexpected loss of her mother, but with her continued strength and tenacity, she blossomed into the performer she is today. Her success results from a strong work ethic inspired by the achievements of other great artists she admires. Her music has been praised by Wonderland Magazine, Pop Wrapped, Music Connection Magazine, Dark Beauty Magazine, AudioFemme, Earmilk, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and more. In addition, her songs have been played on US and international radio. Vaeh’s self-healing journey is inspiring and has led her to be an advocate for people all over the world through her music. Vaeh’s positive attitude and outlook on life are infectious and make her music relatable and empowering.

Along life’s different paths, some will encounter those toxic people that help push and lead them to the next chapter. “Snake Lady” is dedicated to these people and continues to celebrate the journey. It is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms worldwide. To follow in the journey of this rising pop star, visit NadiaVaeh.com or follow her on socials @NadiaVaeh.