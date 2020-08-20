Nadia Vaeh Drops Electrifying BellaBeats Remix for “NAKED”

Pop artist Nadia Vaeh has released an electric, thrilling remix of her empowering single “NAKED.” The remix is a fresh, high-energy rendition on the compelling single about finding your way through life’s hardships. The “NAKED (BellaBeats Remix)” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Nadia Vaeh’s dynamic and energizing remix for the inspirational and moving single is in collaboration with producer BellaBeats (Drew Dugan). “The lyrics for ‘Naked’ were inspired by the start of my journey as an artist. I was terribly taken advantage of and almost gave up,” explains Vaeh. “It was through the process of writing this song that I was able to manifest not only strength but new opportunities to really become a better artist and a better me. Words are like spells, and as I say in the bridge, I am already living my dream.” The combination of Vaeh’s motivational lyrics and electrifying production by BellaBeats brings a refreshing and exhilarating take on the track. “When Drew Dugan, my buddy in Colorado, and I linked up to work on a remix, I was pumped when he chose ‘Naked’ out of all my songs. Writing ‘Naked’ was such a pivotal moment for me. As I hone in on another personal and professional transformation, it has been a really incredible experience to hear this production metamorphose through his creativity.” With Vaeh’s pop sound and electronic/house influence, she delivers a powerful and invigorating dance track that builds to an adrenalizing and exciting culmination as the beat drops. “NAKED” (BellaBeats Remix) is mixed and mastered by Tyler Spratt and produced by BellaBeat (Drew Dugan).

In conjunction with the “Naked (BellaBeats Remix)” release, Nadia Vaeh is also launching a Remix Contest with FLUiD AUDiO. Fans will have the opportunity to remix their choice of three Vaeh tracks; “Boomerang,” “1000 Cuts” or “Heavy.” First and Second place prizes include a pair of FLUiD AUDiO FX-80s and a $50 Guitar Center Gift Card. Submissions must be received by August 24. More details can be found at NadiaVaeh.com/remix-contest.

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Nadia Vaeh’s love for music began at the age of two and was heavily supported by her parents. Her mother shared her love for words and music as a poet and was an inspiration for Vaeh’s journey as a musician. Vaeh’s mother passed away when she was seventeen years old, leading her down a self-destructive path away from music. With resilience and strength, Vaeh returned to music, creating her own distinctive voice and sound. With influences such as Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs, her sound is a unique blend of pop and indie rock, enriched with lyrics reflecting personal experience.

With Nadia Vaeh’s thought-provoking lyrics, captivating pop sound, and the masterful collaboration with producer Drew Dugan, Vaeh delivers a high-octane, heart-pumping dance track in “NAKED” (BellaBeats Remix). Download or stream “NAKED” (BellaBeats Remix) now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Nadia Vaeh’s journey, visit her website NadiaVaeh.com.