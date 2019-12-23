Nadia Vaeh Drops Alt-Pop Christmas Single “Holidazed & Confused”

Alt-pop artist, Nadia Vaeh, releases a stunning new holiday single, “Holidazed & Confused.” Taking a non-traditional approach to Christmas music, the track features a strong energetic beat and solid pop vocals with layered harmonies. The song’s dark-wave sound is filled with haunting echoes that contrast emotive lyrics and a reflective outlook. Textured with familiar Christmas elements such as sleigh bells and single piano notes, Vaeh takes a pop perspective on the classic holiday sound. “Holidazed & Confused” is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Based around the idea of missing someone who might not be around anymore, Nadia Vaeh wanted to create a song that expresses the confused feelings of grief during the holiday season. “It can be a really difficult time of year. Amidst the stillness, it can bring reminders that some of those loved ones are no longer with us in the physical realm,” she explains. “I wrote this song with my mom in mind. She was a little light force year-round and brought joy to so many. Her presence is always missed, but especially around this time of year when I have more time to reminisce.” Produced by Dion Shaw and Tyler Spratt and mixed and mastered by Tyler Spratt and Paris Minzer, “Holidazed & Confused” is one of Vaeh’s most personal singles yet. The song is a reflection on how the holidays can be a wonderful time of year, but also a time to reminisce about those lost.

Hailing from Atlanta, GA, Nadia Vaeh’s love for music and singing began at the age of two and was nurtured by her parents. Her mother, a poet who shared her love of words and ultimately inspired Vaeh to be a lyricist, passed away when Vaeh was seventeen years old. This shift in her life led to a path of self-destruction where she strayed away from music. With endless resilience, she returned to artistry and grew into a performer, creating her own voice and sound. Her music has been played on international radio and she has written over 100 songs combining elements of pop with R&B, Reggae, and Middle Eastern music. With influences such as Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs, her sound is a unique collection of pop and personal experience. Through her music, she hopes to help others heal and make waves all around the world.

“Holidazed & Confused” is Nadia Vaeh’s latest single, following a string of releases this past year. The track is now available on digital music platforms worldwide for streaming and downloading. Be on the lookout for new music as next year approaches and stay up to date on Vaeh’s journey by visiting NadiaVaeh.com. You can also follow her on all social media platforms @NadiaVaeh.