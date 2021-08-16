Mystery Spoken Word Artist Releases Debut Song Under Alias Radheya Reinkarn8d

The spoken word artist, Radheya, released his debut song, “The Song Remains the Same Part 1,” the first single from his mixed media album “Unbroken.” The single combines powerful lyrics with contemporary beats, immersive video, and graphic art.

Radheya’s music explores socio-political issues in modern society, providing dialogue on topics such as racism and cancel culture. His first single, The Song Remains the Same Part 1, is a critical look at ongoing police brutality. The ideas are emphasized by graphic art as a visual medium to enhance the storytelling. The single is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

“We tend to walk the path in front of us, without asking why, or where it leads. We have reached a point of collective insanity because we simply follow along,” says Radheya. “This music asks us to step back and look at what’s really happening. It’s disruptive.”

“The message and the delivery are unique – mixed media carries Radheya’s message through a potent channel,” says Kyle Anderson, the artist behind Radheya’s avatar.

Radheya’s story sets the audience on a virtual and immersive journey to think for themselves, live by their own standards, and make sense of the world around them. Listeners can expect a new release every month and can connect with Radheya through various platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Radheya Reinkarn8d

Radheya Reinkarn8d is a spoken word artist. He speaks on false and destructive ideologies, such as caste systems, cancel culture, and herd behavior. His rhythm and words provide clarity in a world of great confusion.

You can add Radheya on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, with the username: radheyareinkarn8d.