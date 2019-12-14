Myoa Gets in the Holiday Spirit with New Single “You’re My Christmas Wish”

Jazz-infused soul pop artist Myoa releases holiday single “You’re My Christmas Wish” featuring Rukus, just in time for the winter season. Using traditional elements of holiday tunes such as pulsing piano chords, string synths, and storytelling lyrics, Myoa puts her own spin on the classic Christmas song. Centered around a hip hop beat, the song has a modern and festive feel to it that any holiday music fan can relate to. Accompanying the song is a festive and heartwarming video directed by Emex Focus. “You’re My Christmas Wish” is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide.

When deciding to write a Christmas single, Myoa knew she had to create something that could stand out from existing popular works. She chose to paint a different sort of story that’s based around hardships of being alone before the holiday season. “This song is a reminder of the beautiful hope and joy that Christmas brings no matter what the 11 months before that felt like,” she explains. “It is a song that everyone can relate to because the Christmas season is a time to reconnect, wish, dream, and hope for joy.” Enlisting help from rapper Rukus, the pair constructed a story that expresses how “the holidays can be a time to embrace peace and harmony,” in spite of one’s own troubles. Rukus emphasizes this point with lyrics that detail a darker side of the holidays that people can experience; he ends his verse by offering a message of hope and positivity at the end of the tunnel. Produced by Myoa and Eddie Ferguson, the song is a special reminder to share love and be thankful this holiday season.

Myoa’s love and passion for music started at a young age from singing in school choirs, competitions, and concerts. She wrote her first song at only nine years old and has continued to advance and craft her talents. After taking a different path in college and pursuing a career in finance, she realized she had been missing what she loved most: her music. She quickly resigned from her job and flew to Los Angeles to begin studying music and production. The rest is history. “Music has been embedded in me and so it’s hard for me to imagine life without listening to music, singing or writing. I usually tell myself to keep going; it will all be worth it. I call it faith, and that’s what drives me,” she says. Myoa’s unique sound has been lauded by publications including Soul Tracks, Singersoom, Music Connection, EARMILK, EMPOWER Magazine, Sounds So Beautiful and more.

“You’re My Christmas Wish” is Myoa’s latest single, following her recent album Beautiful Journey released earlier this year. The song is now available on all music platforms worldwide, and you can watch the video on her YouTube Channel. You can stay up to date with Myoa’s journey at MyoaMusic.com.