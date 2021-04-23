Mykis Records Debuts Kristin Estilow with God’s Love (D. D. Jackson Gospel Remix): Download Now

Kristin Estilow is releasing her new single, God’s Love (D. D. Jackson Gospel Remix) on May 7th. The song is up for Pre-Order Now!!! Kristin Estilow (Music and Lyrics), D. D. Jackson (Producer, Engineer, Background Vocals, Bass, Tambourine, Organ, Piano), John McCurry (Guitar), Jay Rodriguez (Saxophone), Tony Lewis (Drums). The song is Gospel/ RNB.

Kristin Estilow is Head of Mykis Records and this will be her first release on her label as her real name. Kristin has released music only as her character Mykis (with Mykis Records) until now. This is technically Kristin Estilow’s debut on Mykis Records.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Kristin Estilow

Song Title: God’s Love

Publishing: Kristin Estilow/D. D. Jackson

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: God’s Love

Record Label: Mykis