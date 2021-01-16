Phil-Mitchell-Band-Optimized-cover.jpg

‘My Love Is True’ Song from the Phil Mitchell Band: AC Radio Download

The Phil Mitchell Band is a band out of Chicago. “A Better World” is their fourth album. “My Love is True” features Lizzy-V on lead vocals. The album has several singers and fine guitar with Alvaro Soto.. It is a multi-genre album with a variety of songs to please listeners.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: My Love Is True
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: A Better World
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
Philip Mitchell
7733750816
morningstar_pm@msn.com

