Mustard Service Releases “Alolé” Ahead of ‘Variety Pack’ LP

Following the release of “VCM” featuring rapper ilikebloo, Miami natives Mustard Service are giving fans one final preview to their forthcoming LP Variety Pack with “Alolé.” Sung completely in Spanish, the indie rock single allows Mustard Service to showcase their latin roots while embracing a laid back attitude. With its whistling beat and surf rock backbone, “Alolé” is perfect for beachside listening. The band describes this particular single as one that is meant to represent good vibes as opposed to being tied to a deeper meaning:

“‘Alolé’ is a single written by Nuchi, our lead guitarist. In his words it’s a song about nothing. He had the instrumental written with a few nonsense words jumbled together that just sounded nice. Sometimes a song doesn’t have to make sense as long as a vibe or feeling is there, and we definitely think this song fits that category.” – Mustard Service

The new single comes ahead of the band’s third full-length album, Variety Pack, set to arrive August 4, 2023 via ONErpm.

In support of the upcoming album release, Mustard Service has been hosting a string of music festivals titled Zest Fest with stints in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Their upcoming and final Zest Fest will be at Miami’s The Bandshell on Saturday, August 5. Featuring local Miami Beach artists, fans can purchase their festival tickets here.

Variety Pack merchandise bundles are also available for pre-order here.

It all began with an ambitious college dropout who had just returned from a year-long stint in Germany. He scribbled the opening line “I’m going down” for a soon-to-be viral hit called “Taking up Space” in the comfort of his Floridian backyard — and that, mis amigos, is how Mustard Service was born.

Sons of Latino immigrants, the five-piece kick-started in 2015 and is held down by Marco Rivero (lead vocals, guitar), Gabriel “Nuchi” Marinuchi (guitar), Augusto “Tuto” Di Catarina (bass, vocals), Leo “Big Guy” Cattani (keys), and Adam Rhodes (drums). Self-identified as “zest pop,” the band’s eclectic mix of indie rock, surf, funk, jazz and bossa nova has made them the perfect representation of Miami alternative.

A Mustard Service show isn’t without its share of chaos, but the warm family energy that permeates through this collective of friends and onto the stage has amassed them a passionate fan base looking to leave their worries at the door. Transitioning from sweaty overpacked house shows in Miami-Dade County to selling out shows nationally, Mustard Service has made appearances at numerous festival circuits such as iiiPoints and Okeechobee.

For fans of The Beach Boys, Mac DeMarco, and Charly García — don’t be shy to take a bite of Mustard Service for a bonafide good time.

Take a listen to “Alolé” across all DSPs today. The new album, Variety Pack, is available this August.