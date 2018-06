On CBS-TV

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) will be featured in a special segment on CBS-TV’s “CBS SUNDAY Morning” on SUNDAY, JUNE 10th. Correspondent NANCY GILES will talk with CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN, MOC Pres. PETE GRIFFIN, and volunteer musician KENLI MATTUS as they entertain patients at LENOX HILL HOSPITAL in N.Y.C. and CITY OF HOPE in L.A.

Luke Bryan On Call