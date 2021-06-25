Musician MNERVA To Release New Single “Quarter Life Crisis” on July 2nd

Drawing influence from a nostalgic rock/ rap sound reminiscent of Linkin Park, Matt Wagner, known musically as MNERVA explores the existential dread facing many twenty-somethings with his upcoming single “Quarter Life Crisis,” available on all streaming and digital platforms July 2. The new track, produced by Music City’s Andrew Gomez (Lost Stars, John Harvie), is the first to be released from MNERVA’s upcoming debut EP Talk Too Much, due out this fall.

The new single dives headfirst into MNERVA’s experience with the indecisive years of his mid-20s stating “‘Quarter Life Crisis’ is my anthem to everyone who feels like they have no idea what they’re doing in their 20s. I feel like society tells us that success has a time limit and that you’re a failure if you haven’t ‘made it’ by 25. But in reality everyone’s journey is different. I encourage everyone to keep tackling life at their own pace because you will figure things out as long as you keep working and moving forward. I’m turning 25 this year and feel like I’ve achieved so few of my life goals, and internally, I’m freaking out. Even though I’m hitting my quarter life crisis I know that I’m not a failure and that I’m slowly becoming the person and artist I’m supposed to be.”

The child of two former musicians, MNERVA’s evolution as an artist started at the age of 5 when he was taught to play drums. He moved to Nashville in 2015 to pursue music and in early 2020, gained recognition when the trailer for a jukebox musical he wrote based on the band twenty one pilots went viral. He’s since released a string of singles delving into the confusing world of growing up, including his most recent single “Stuck.”

ABOUT MNERVA

MNERVA talks too much and isn’t afraid to admit it. With his witty lyrics, honest delivery, and energetic production, MNERVA has forged his own lane in the Alternative scene by fusing his rock, hip hop, and musical theatre influences into a cohesive sound. Originally hailing from Germantown, Maryland, MNERVA moved to Nashville in 2015 to hone his craft and debuted as a hip hop artist in early 2020 after going viral by writing a jukebox musical based on the catalog of twenty one pilots. But after enduring the Covid-19 pandemic, MNERVA embraced his rock background and began opening up about his struggles with mental health and his fear of the future. The result is his debut EP, Talk Too Much, a bombastic culmination of five years of personal hardships and self discovery. With this project, MNERVA has finally cemented his sound and is ready to challenge the conventional wisdom of combining rock and hip hop.

