Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases  Music Video for Single “I Don’t Need Anyone” 

Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen’s musical life started early. “I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, “I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn’t allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests. Tannen’s recent accomplishments as an artist and composer include, attending her first fully funded artist residency, which is where the video for “I Don’t Need Anyone” was created. Tannen has premiered works for solo cello, a trumpet concerto and she wrote for a symphony orchestra, performing with them for the first time in her life as a performer with an orchestra. She recently scored two short films and is currently in production, working as a composer on her first feature film.”

In a recent interview, Noelle Tannen spoke of her love for music which began “as early as she can remember.” “Being raised in a musical family, I had a lot of exposure to many things growing up in New York City, and I think my relationship to music has always been rooted in a way to express myself. Composition has always been present in my life, yet for a long time I never thought I could pursue it.” Continuing, “I started writing music as a teenager. I taught myself piano, and began writing songs strictly as a form of therapy and self expression. It was in my early twenties when I realized composing and orchestrating was something I can actually do. I think a lot of this has to do with gender bias, and my interpretation of how that could affect me. I am hoping this is something that is changing, and that more people feel confident to proceed with their gifts and talents in this space.“

Tannen composed both the music and lyrics on her song “I Don’t Need Anyone.” Stating that she originally wrote it on the piano and has tried a few different arrangements, ranging from symphony orchestra to rock band.

When discussing the meaning behind her song, Tannen discussed, “Whenever I write something it has less to do with a narrative or story outside of my own experience and it actually leans more on the confessional side of creativity. I start from a specific feeling or experience that I have experienced personally, and then it starts to shape itself through the artistic expression of the lyrics and music. It’s less of a narrative that I am telling here through my song “I Don’t Need Anyone” and more of a poetic song, which I leave up to the interpretation of others and what it means to them hearing it. There are some elements of personal experiences that I have had that I am certain led to the creation of the song; however, I have also added fictional elements that are vague and definitely up to the interpretation of the listener. I think my song could be interpreted about any cycle of abuse and or self destruction, which needs to end, as that is not healthy for anyone. Whether that means setting oneself free from toxic relationships, codependency, addiction or really anything unhealthy to a person’s life.”

The song was mixed and mastered by Derek Rusinek at Threshold studios NYC. Derek Rusinek is my go to Mixer,” states Tannen. “We have been working together for a decade now. I really trust him with my work and his mixing abilities to bring my compositions and recorded music to life!” Noelle discussed also having a commission from The Rhythm Method String Quartet, who is heard performing on the track. “We recorded it remotely and had only one remote rehearsal from a cafe at an artist residency in Ticino, Switzerland. Honestly, our connection was terrible, yet I was amazed at how things came together regardless of some obstacles through having to record it remotely. I am amazed by their performance, as well as their ability to capture the flow of the composition from the sheet music – and all of this was without much rehearsal at all. I couldn’t be any happier with the outcome of the music and their delivery. The music video featuring Noelle Tannen’s song “I Don’t Need Anyone” in collaboration with filmmaker Hassan Javed of Cadency Media may be found here:

Nicole Tannen’s Song “I Don’t Need Anyone” YouTube or Apple

Music Video – Nicole Tannen Music Artist on Apple. The single release date for Tannen’s song “I Don’t Need Anyone” is Sunday, November 19.

Javed Hassan grew up between Australia, Kuwait, and Baltimore, went to film school in Melbourne, Australia and then moved to New York to work as a writer in film. According to Hassen’s artistic statement, his “work tends to focus on the different routes, movements, and transformations that create fluctuating identities whose meanings shift over time.” Javed Hassan’s interpretation of Tannen’s song and their music video he described as “a splintered self that is chased, yet one that can’t be possessed.” Tannen states, “I love his interpretation and I can see how this has influenced the video’s direction. We didn’t want to be entirely literal with how the video matched the lyrical content, yet we still wanted to hold the sentiment of the song, as well as show contrast due to the heaviness of the song. I am eager to find out how viewers and listeners answer this question after the song’s release. It’s always the most exciting thing for me!” concludes Tannen.

Noelle Tannen’s work also includes touring with bands in recent years. She has also produced and composed on two full length albums. Tannen is currently working as a composer on her first feature film. Her plans include “doing all that she is doing and much more to include composing, recording and performing.” “I want to move more into the film space and to also collaborate with more disciplines such as theater, ballet, and opera. What I have realized is that it has become an inner necessity to compose and perform, and I always feel that there is room for growth, so my hope is that I continue to grow and reach higher as an artist and composer,” concludes Tannen.