Music Artist LALoveTheBoss to Drop First Single, “Monkey,” in May 2021

Looking for the next banger to add to your summer playlist? LALoveTheBoss has you covered, as she is set to release her first single, “Monkey,” this summer. With 3.6 million followers on Instagram and a long-standing music career already under her belt at only 25 years old, the rap artist’s debut is expected to impress hip-hop fans and industry music moguls alike. If you think women can’t rap, then don’t put money where your mouth is and listen as the rising star takes the music scene by storm. She’s bringing a whole new energy to the world of female hip-hop.

LALoveTheBoss is more than a triple threat. She’s a music artist, influencer, actress, model, fitness/lifestyle expert, and entrepreneur. Don’t ask her to apologize for her personality, looks, or talent, either. The out-there artist takes pride in embracing her natural beauty, bold personality, and sexuality through photo and video content, as well as through her music.

She even points out her mission to go against the status quo in the lyrics of her new single. “Knock the monkey out the box, I’m unorthodox,” she raps in the first verse of the beat-bumping hit.

LALoveTheBoss’s unapologetic lyrics and the bass-heavy beats in her latest song release perfectly showcase her confidence and talent. LALoveTheBoss is set to release her new single, “Monkey,” on May X, 2021. The single is produced by Darius “Deezle” Harrison and Eric “88Fingaz” Parham for The BoxBangers Productsions, and it’s written by the artist herself, LALoveTheBoss. Stay tuned for a hit you’ll be listening to on repeat all season.

About LALoveTheBoss:

LALoveTheBoss is a social media mogul, music artist, SAG actress, devoted fitness guru, model, and entrepreneur. Is there anything LALoveTheBoss can’t do? The 25 year old influencer isn’t afraid to march to her own drum – or to write her own lyrics. She’s been recognized for her creative rap tunes and bold style for going on more than 10 years. She embodies a modern-day pinup, as she exemplifies the perfect combination of bossy and sexy through her sultry photographs and iconic beats. Learn more at https://lalovetheboss.bigcartel.com/. Get a first look at upcoming events, merchandise, release dates, new music, TV appearances, and more on Instagram @LALoveTheBoss.

