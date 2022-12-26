Music Artist Alyssa Ham Composer on Feature Film Project Remember When

Alyssa Ham is a talented music artist who wrote and composed a song describing how she felt at a certain time in her life, little did she know at the time that this song fit scenes of the storyline of a movie in the making, specifically Remember When…Forthcoming Feature Film. Remember When is about Cadence Harlow and Logan Reed, who have had a strong love connection from a young age. Protagonist Logan wants Cadence to go with him when he moves to Los Angeles as his acting career takes off, yet she doesn’t go. She forces herself to do her best to move on with her life after trying to reconnect with him when she calls him in Los Angeles, but another woman answers the phone. Cadence does her best to move on with her life without him, not finding happiness in a marriage to another man. Cadence battles an illness, often silently and on her own. Executive Producer and Actress, Lisa Pellegrene states, “There is a lot of hope that presents itself in the movie, which is always present of course it’s just more readily seen later in the film, and despite the obstacles love prevails. This is a film about the power of love, and how through seemingly insurmountable obstacles – faith, love and perseverance leads to true love conquering all. I met Alyssa through her uncle, Steven Ham who is a voice-over artist and associate producer on Remember When.., who said “you really should hear my niece sing, she is immensely talented, and writes her own songs too.”

When Alyssa Ham was asked about this opportunity to be a composer and performer of her song “Tired,” she stated, “It’s so incredibly surreal. If you would have told a ten year old me that my music would be used in a movie, I would have laughed in your face. I can’t describe the excitement that I have other than I cried in my room the night I found out! I’m so grateful for every opportunity that I have been handed recently and I’m wholeheartedly at a loss for words.”

Alyssa Ham discussed that even though she started singing at a very young age, joining the choir at 11, and singing as long as she can remember, “I began writing songs about two years ago. I never had the motivation to write them because I felt that the lyrics had to be relatable and catchy, which was never easy for me, but I realized it didn’t have to be like that. I quit writing my very first song and did not continue it for months. I went through a very dark place and wrote down everything I felt because I simply couldn’t put it into words. I picked things out of my writing and used it to create my song “Tired”. I think it’s incredibly important to make music that genuinely comes from your soul because it’s almost guaranteed people all over the world will be able to relate to it. The fact that this song conveying my feelings for all I was going through at the time will be part of a feature film to convey the emotions of Cadence is very amazing to me.”

Follow Alyssa’s music on Tiktok at @alyssa_ham_, where Alyssa Ham is live a couple of times a week performing her own songs, and covers some of her favorites, as well as YouTube at Music Artist Alyssa Ham on You Tube.