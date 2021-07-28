Music and Meditation Platform MEYA Announces Jamie Jones and Lee Burridge as New Partners

Well-being, music, and meditation platform MEYA has announced electronic music’s leading artists Jamie Jones and Lee Burridge as new equity partners. Jones and Burridge will contribute exclusive tracks and meditation remixes to the app as part of their Music Mind Journey series, which bridges the gap between music, meditation, and mental health.

The collaborative project aims to transcend the typical confines of meditation, interweaving multi-level brainwave entrainment and vocal guidance with the deeply immersive experiences and psychoacoustic effects achieved through music. This unique fusion allows users to make meditation as empowering as an unforgettable experience on the dancefloor or as deep and emotional as listening to your favorite songs.

Fans of electronic music know the genre has an ability to trigger states of deep presence, elevation, and connectedness, similar to those achieved through meditation. MEYA harnesses and infuses specific sound frequencies and rhythmic arrangements in its meditation practices in order to trigger the same peak moments that Jamie and Lee are renowned for.

MEYA’s new partners bring their own experience with both meditation and the stresses they’ve faced in the world of dance music to the platform, helping others overcome the hurdles of mental health felt around the industry and beyond.

Speaking on the MAYA platform, Jamie Jones stated “What I like about MEYA is that I’ve always found the different frequencies that are used to record music very interesting. I came across 432 a few years before I discovered the MEYA app. I was really intrigued to find out whether your body did feel differently listening to music tuned to this frequency. I noticed I only had to meditate for half as long to get the same feeling. I felt that the combination of mediation and the sounds available made it much easier and more effective in a shorter period of time. I was gaining the same benefits in half the amount of meditation time. In my opinion, it definitely feels like you get more out of it without having to be as advanced or meditate for as long.”

Jamie’s first exclusive MEYA production sets the stage for a special Music Mind Journey titled “Choice.” It’s a dreamlike track featuring delicate piano and relaxing synth work that is perfect for letting go and giving yourself a moment of calm. This feeling is enhanced by embedded vocal guidance that, like a guided meditation, invites listeners to breathe and achieve a deep state of presence, acceptance, and self-love. Its empowering lyrics remind listeners that you always have a choice to love yourself while building on your strengths.

Lee Burridge’s first contribution to the platform is a unique remix of his iconic track “Float On” from the collaborative 2019 album Melt on Lost Desert. The song pulls listeners into the melodic and entrancing world that All Day I Dream has fostered over the past decade at events around the world. Now, a meditation remix of the song is available to MEYA users looking to dig deeper and understand the concept of awakening and achievement more fully, featuring vocals inviting listeners to “change your perspective on life…from a victim mentality to a victorious reality.”

The revolutionary MEYA platform harnesses the human affinity for rhythm and connectivity through dance to help users reduce stress, quieten the mind, and reach meditative states more easily and deeply. The peak experiences and flow states felt on the dance floor can be translated into science-backed practice, bringing moments of awakening into everyday life.

Each stage of the MEYA journey – Music, Mind, and Awakening – is enriched with binaural beats and is recorded in 432hz, a healing frequency used in ancient traditions that facilitates relaxation and alleviates physical and emotional stress. Each meditation session is available with a wide selection of music genres: from ambient soundscapes to organic downtempo shamanic rhythms and uplifting electronic beats in order to assist with focus, sleep, meditation, movement, motivation, relaxation, and inspiration.

In MEYA founder Raffaele Ricci’s own words, “We are very excited to have Lee and Jamie on board, sharing the same vision to create electronic music to help more people with their mental and spiritual wellbeing. Our aim is to make meditation as easy and enjoyable as listening to a song and extend “beyond meditation” by sharing practices and insights to help unleash the inner power that we all have inside. Our mission is to help our users achieve an empowered and awakened mindset, equipping them with the tools to transform any life challenge into an opportunity.”With clubs and festivals having been impacted globally, MEYA and their artists believe there has never been a more pivotal time to remember the unifying power of music and its quantifiable psychological and physiological benefits. In this way, MEYA also provides a way forward for music industry professionals to overcome the stresses and anxieties surrounding the uncertainties of the field and around the clock commitments.

A recent study from a Help Musicians UK commissioned survey found that 71% of musicians experienced anxiety and/or panic attacks, while 68.5% experienced one or more episodes of depression during the course of their career. In response to this and the issues that impact mental health regardless of industry or location, MEYA aims to bring training into everyday life to relieve anxiety and give users control of their minds with the help of bespoke music content.

With over 15,000 users, 200 specially crafted tracks, and 100 guided meditation courses, MEYA offers a complete toolbox for those looking to maximize their mental and emotional potential in a turbulent world.

