Multifaceted Music Entity MIB Entertainment Expands Artist Roster

Make It Big (MIB) Entertainment, a full-service promotional-based company out of Nashville and Colorado, has recently expanded their current roster of artists to include Jared Hill, Morgan McManus, Daniella Pena and more to be announced later this year.

Launched in 2018 by CEO/Founder David Schumacher and Australian/Nashville award-winning music producer Michael Flanders, this independent label service company features extensive label, production and music publishing services to artists who are looking to record, promote and take their music to the next level.

“I’m excited for what’s to come with MIB Entertainment. We have a talented roster of artists and honored to be working with them,” says David Schumacher. “Having worked for an extensive amount of time in the music business producing, I am confident that MIB Entertainment is only going to grow from here,” said Michael Flanders.

About MIB Entertainment:

Make It Big (MIB) Entertainment provides record label and music publishing services to artists who want to record and promote their music. They specialize in working with artist writers and developing them in the current digital market place. MIB offers their highly qualified production team who have had over 40 years of experience in the music industry to work with their artists. For more information, visit www.MIBEntertainment.net and www.facebook.com/MIBEntertain.

About David Schumacher:

The CEO and founder of MIB Entertainment, David Schumacher continues to navigate a lustrous career in the entertainment industry that spans more than 30 years. He has helped sign national acts such as Jared Hill, who currently has an album in the works & material at major radio. Schumacher’s evolution began with his immersion and investment in entertainment venues and night club establishments for over 15 years. With this interest, growing knowledge and intimate involvement in his night clubs (Bogart’s and KLUB CHAOS among others) that ultimately led to his discovery and awakening of his passion for music composition and production. Schumacher has now been writing and producing music. Among his successful business ventures, his writes and produces music of various genres including Christian-Country, Country-Pop, and Rock. Source Magazine has credited him with writing over 11 Top 20 Christian-Country hits. He also produced music videos and Broadway-like shows with a musical cast.

​About Michael Flanders:

Australian/Nashville award-winning music producer and songwriter Michael Flanders completed 50 plus projects in the last 5 years, producing nineteen Hot 30 Country singles, and 4 #1 songs.After relocating to the U.S. in 2007 to run Pacific International Music Publishing, he built a solid publishing catalog of over 1100 songs with administration on 12 other existing catalogs. He has worked with numerous Australian and U.S. based artists including Buddy Miller, Chaise, Garrison Starr, Heidi Newfield, Jared Hill, Jeremy Parsons, Jill King, Jim Lauderdale, Josh Arnold, Michael McGregor, Natalie Howard, Nik Phillips, multi-platinum artist Nikki Webster, American Idol Semi-Finalist Siobhan Magnus, Trick Pony, among others. Flanders also has multiple film and television credits including scoring scenes for indie thriller Deceived, composer credit on Daniel Baldwin film The Wisdom To Know The Difference which received Best Song Award at the Long Beach International and Manhattan Film Festival in New York. This film also won 14 best film awards at numerous film festivals across the US. ​