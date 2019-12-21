Multicultural Pop Artist Renay Releases New Single “Inspire Me”

Multicultural songstress Renay released her new single, “Inspire Me,” a richly produced pop track pondering how the burning intensity of love can both inspire and tear down an artist. The song is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Co-produced by BTWN Productions, “Inspire Me” features elegant, fiery synths over a bed of somber bass and propulsive drums, with Renay’s acrobatic voice dancing over trip-hop and electro-pop styling. “This song is about how the muse inspires, paradoxically propelling you to create (birth), yet through the intense obsession it devours you (death),” explains Renay. “An intensely positive rendition of the infinite connection between life and death.” The prolific songwriter continues to encourage her listeners to think about these deeper subjects while maintaining a danceable, catchy sound. “Inspire Me” marks the follow up to her empowering dance-pop single, “Wanna Share,” released earlier this year.

Renay’s first memories are of her singing — incorporating her diverse background in her melodies as she was already writing songs on guitar by age twelve. Before committing to music full-time, she pursued academic work across the globe, wanting to help reduce social inequalities she was exposed to growing up. These experiences served to encourage her culturally rich, bilingual repertoire crossing Latin, electronic music, reggae and even alternative rock. Renay (nee Renee) means to be reborn in French, a name that accurately describes an artist defined by a perpetual renaissance of sound, creating multi-genre music. Getting increasingly involved in the production process of music, Renay was eventually recruited by Cre-8 Music Academy’s Music for Commerce production program in West Hollywood. Honing her musical skills to focus on pop songwriting, she has since released a myriad of impressive singles and won the John Lennon Songwriting grand prize in the ‘World’ category.

“Inspire Me” is the latest addition to Renay’s genre-merging catalog, combining pristine production with catchy songwriting, contemplative lyrics and pleasantly elastic vocals. Download or stream “Inspire Me” now on all digital music platforms. You can follow the up-and-coming multi-talented artist on RenayMusic.com.