Multi-talented Artist Alyssa Jacey announces LIVE album, out 3-26-21

For Nashville-based multi-talented artist Alyssa Jacey, it will take more than a pandemic to keep her from the stage. Her new live album, Alyssa Jacey LIVE!, is set to release on March 26th. She recorded this album while on tour on September 16, 2020 at the newly built Argyros Performing Arts Center in Sun Valley, ID. The album consists of 32 total tracks, which include 14 songs (11 originals and 3 covers) and the artist’s signature endearing commentary to her socially-distanced fans.

Being a passionate supporter of the eradication of Alzheimer’s disease, Jacey is donating a portion of her live album proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association. Jacey has been donating to the Association for nine consecutive years.

Being a natural-born performer, Jacey was dying to get back in front of a live audience after the pandemic hit the US. While planning a trip to Hailey, Idaho to visit her father for his birthday, the artist reached out to her regular spots in the area. The new Argyros Performing Arts Center was barely open but jumped at the chance to have Jacey perform at their venue. They booked her and the show sold out in less than an hour. She played to a socially distanced crowd of 80 people, the venue graciously recorded the show, and her new LIVE album was born.

On March 26th, the Alyssa Jacey LIVE album will be available as physical CDs at all of Jacey’s live shows and for digital streaming and downloads on all digital music platforms. For more info and live performance videos, go to AlyssaJacey.com.