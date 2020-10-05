Multi-Platinum Selling Songwriter Andrew Farriss Releases Latest EP, ‘Love Makes the World’

The stage is set and the wait is finally over for singer/songwriter Andrew Farriss to release his solo EP, ‘Love Makes The World.’ Drawing the curtain on a special release that serves as an exclusive insight into Andrew as a songwriter, this EP provides healing melodies that allow listeners to relax and forget about the unsettling factors of 2020. ‘Love Makes The World’ gives fans a peek into Farriss’ solo efforts; a project the esteemed songwriter has been working on for more than a decade.

“I was actually going to release my self titled LP, ‘Andrew Farriss’ before the pandemic hit (which I now plan to release in 2021) and plans shifted. The five-song concept of ‘Love Makes the World’ was born by accident as the world was and still is struggling with the pandemic and trying to contain it,” shares Farriss.

Farriss will host his Pac Jams ’80s playlist on SiriusXM’s ‘80s on 8’ Friday, October 2nd at Noon ET / 9 am PT with replays happening at 8 pm ET, Saturday, October 3rd at 1 am, 10 am and 10 pm ET, Sunday at 3 pm ET and Monday 10 am ET to reminisce a few hits from his days as keyboardist with the world-famous band INXS and discuss his solo EP. ‘Love Makes The World,’ is released through BMG worldwide and is available to stream and download on all digital services today!

Farriss is well-known and acclaimed in the music and entertainment industry. Across his career with INXS, he has shared 50 million records, Grammy nominations, and an induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame. Outside of INXS, he is an Australian Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee and has written and produced songs for a plethora of Australian and international artists.

‘Love Makes The World’ focuses on the human process and all things that are truly important. Rather than sit back and wait for the world to deal him a sweet hand, Farriss decided to be an optimistic change agent through his music, just when everyone needed it the most.

“I think the thing that is interesting about the EP is that the tracks don’t all sound exactly the same; it takes you on a journey; it has its own character and style.”

About Andrew Farriss:

Andrew Farriss is a creative, versatile, award-winning artist embarking on an adventure to present his individual talents to the world. Not only did Farriss co-found the iconic INXS mentioned above, he was also the main songwriter, played the keyboard and guitar, and sang backup vocals for the band. His hard work has paid off as the group went on to be nominated for Grammy, Brit, MTV Music, and ARIA Awards. He alone won producer of the year at the ARIA Awards and has written songs for various albums that have gone triple platinum. Native to Tamworth Australia, Farriss now splits his time between his home country and Nashville, Tennessee. Farriss frequents the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville and makes a highly anticipated yearly appearance at Tamworth’s Country Music Festival in Australia. Nothing can stop Farriss’s creativity and this album is a roadmap of the numerous feats he has achieved.