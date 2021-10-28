Multi-Platinum Rockers Candlebox Proves They Don’t Leave Any Fan “Far Behind”

Kevin Martin of the Platinum-selling rock band Candlebox had the audience at the Crescent Ballroon in Phoenix, AZ on its feet when he welcomed 12-year old Tik-Tok star Vedder Gabriel on stage to perform the band’s hit song “Far Behind.”

Martin and Gabriel had met previously on Instagram, which later led to a rockin’ Tik-Tok duet that caught the attention of thousands of fans. Martin quickly invited Gabriel on stage to perform the song, which led to a standing ovation.

Candlebox is currently wrapping up their Fall tour to promote their new album Wolves,which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 2021 chart.

To view the performance here

For more information on Candlebox visit www.Candleboxrocks.comand follow @candlebox.