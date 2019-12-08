Multi-platinum Producer And Canadian Pop Phenom, Sofia Evangelina, Combine For Irresistible New Single

Already a multiple award-winning artist, Canadian teen pop/r&b singer Sofia Evangelina is carving her path into the music world, with her commanding stage presence, powerhouse vocals and a great persona, to match. The young artist blends together inspiring, culture-shifting songwriting with bold and precise, attention-grabbing vocals, much like her influences Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera. In her still-young career, Sofia has performed all over her native Canada, as well as in the United States, winning several awards and making numerous high-profile television appearances.

Sofia’s debut album, “Butterfly” won a Young Artist Academy Award, and the single “This is your song” (LA Music Critics Award) put her on the map as an artist on a mission:

“I have fallen for music since day one. No matter where I went, I felt a rhythm and a beat,” explains Sofia. “I used to say, music paralyzes me, for the silly lack of a better word at the age of three.”

Sofia realized her “higher calling” as an artist in 2018, after recording the “This is Your Song” music video, which has since had a global impact on culture. She became an Ambassador of international anti-bullying youth organizations, as well as a Gen-Z influencer who, with her music and life, has aspired to inspire empowerment and standing up for what is right.

The latest from Sofia Evangelina is a heartwarming ode to the power of positivity… a cathartic anthem to the power of a smile. The title single from her upcoming EP, ‘Smile’ is the perfect introduction to the young songstress. Produced by multi-platinum producer Roy Hamilton III (Michael Jackson, Britney Spears), the gospel-inspired production provides a perfect backdrop for Sofia to showcase her powerhouse vocals and five-octave range.

Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or New Year, “Smile” will inspire everyone to stand together, through all the ups and downs, with its compelling, “We find the faith to carry on, When we smile.”

For more information on Sofia Evangelina, please visit http://www.sofiaevangelina.com/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sofia.evangelina

Spotify Artist Link