Multi-percussionist Shiqi Zhong Will Perform At Carnegie Hall.

Presented by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation in the United States, multi-percussionist Shiqi Zhong performs a solo percussion recital celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-US diplomatic relations. The program features works by Alexej Gerassimez, Mongo Santamaría, John Psathas, Jorge Cardoso and Per Nørgård. Two world premieres by Chinese composers Heng Liu and Lu Wang(dk)combine electronic music with live percussion and visual arts designs by Yiyao Nie.

Shiqi Zhong’s performance style represents the new voice and spirit of 21st century Chinese percussion music. He has dedicated himself to the culture of Chinese national music, incorporating western elements in the expression of his unique voice. At the age of ten, Mr. Zhong performed many concerts and toured in China for the purpose of culture exchange on behalf of the middle school of China Conservatory. He later studied at the Yale School of Music, the Curtis Institute of Music, the Juilliard School Pre-College Division, and the middle school of the China Conservatory of Music.

Shiqi is the founder of RQ Music Entertainment, Music Director of the Huamei Art School and the Contemporary Music program of New York Big Apple Music Festival at Queens College, and a member of the Top 30 Under 30 Elite selected in 2019 by the All-American Chinese Youth Federation.

The concert is presented by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation in commemoration of the important historical anniversary between the USA and China. The mission of the Paulus Hook Music Foundation is to bring Chinese and American musicians together to promote the exchanges and music education between China and United States.

For more information: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/12/27/Shiqi-Zhong-Percussion-0800PM