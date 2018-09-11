Multi-Dimensional Guitarist Brent Barker Releases Debut Instrumental EP With All-Star Drummer Chris Frazier (Steve Vai) And Bassist (Formerly Of Y&T)

Considered one of the most versatile artists in the industry today, critically-acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist Brent Barker has performed with, and written songs for, some of the biggest names in music, including Keith St. John, vocalist for the late guitar great Ronnie Montrose. Now, after years lending his talents to others’ projects, the virtuoso has decided to venture out on his own with his first self-titled all-instrumental EP that will be released September 14.

Describing his four-track work as a “musical journey with no language barriers,” Barker enlisted world-class musicians Chris Frazier (legendary drummer for Steve Vai) and Brad Lang (former bassist for Y&T)to provide the backbeat to his signature guitar style. The EP was recorded at the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville, TN and produced and engineered by Grammy Award Winner David Thoener (ACDC, Aerosmith, Santana).

“This album has the ability to transport the listener over many different musical landscapes,” said Barker. “It has epic highs, lows, lightness, and darkness, all created by musicians passionate about making the best possible listening experience.”

The result is an EP that critics are already raving about. In fact, Anthony Scaltz from Fret Buzz says, “Brent’s approach to the rock instrumental idiom is both fresh and in honor of the giants of the past. His phrasing is smooth with hints of blazing technicality, two ingredients guaranteed to cement Brent Barker as one of the new trailblazers of the electric guitar.”

The official tracklisting for Brent Barker is:

“Horizon”

“Blue Parallel”

“Her”

“Highway 1”

Brent Barker will be available for download on all major digital retailers starting September 14 or through Barker’s web site at https://www.brentbarkermusic.com.

To learn more, visit https://www.brentbarkermusic.comorhttps://www.facebook.com/Brentbarkermusic/