Multi-Award-Winning Kids’ Musician Andy Z To Release Long-Awaited 8th Album – “My Voice” – on August 29th

Andy Z fans have been waiting for is just around the corner! Andy’s 8th album, My Voice, will be released on August 29, 2025. Multiple-award-winning children’s entertainer Andy Z has captivated kids and families in his native San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide for more than two decades. While Andy has recorded an array of singles and an EP in recent years, he hasn’t released a full-length album since 2018. Now, the momentfans have been waiting for is just around the corner! Andy’s 8th album,, will be released on

Brimming with fervor, fun, and sincerity, My Voice showcases Andy Z’s quintessential mix of standout original songs and well-loved kids’ classics ranging from lighthearted to heartfelt, from playful to deeply thoughtful.

My Voice includes sweetly introspective “heart” songs (“Flutter Flutter, Butterfly,” “Tree Tree Tree,” “It’s Not Your Fault,” “Lullabye”), along with songs that teach in a fun and funny way (“Good Morning,” “My Voice,” “Buzzabee”), silly takes on classic tunes (“Down By The Bay,” “Five Green and Speckled Frogs,” “Knees Up Mother Brown”), and “audio story” numbers that feature character voices along with the music (“Hurry Hurry Drive The Firetruck,” “Ooga Booga,” “Spider On the Floor”).

The Grammy®-winning duo 123 Andrés is heard on the lovely “Mariposa Vuela,” the Spanish version of “Flutter Flutter, Butterfly.” In addition to contributing lead and supporting vocals, Cristina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero of 123 Andrés provided the song’s Spanish lyrics. Multi-award-winning children’s artist Dana Cohenour of Dana’s Music Playground sings harmony on “It’s Not Your Fault.”

“Many of the traditional songs on this album are ones I’ve either performed frequently in concert or have always wanted to record but somehow never did,” says Andy Z. “Several of the originals on My Voice are especially meaningful to me. My seven-year-old son Gio inspired two of them: ‘Song for My Baby,’ written when he was born, and ‘It’s Not Your Fault,’ which I wrote to help Gio deal with bullying in first grade. I also felt it was important to include nature songs, which afford a beautiful, simple, and effective way to acknowledge the living things that surround us and allow our planet to thrive.”

Andy Z continues, “A fan favorite that kids request all the time is ‘Ooga Booga,’ a jazzy walking bass-style number with a classic Halloween vibe. On a personal note, I’m very glad I decided to include a cover of Fred Rogers’ ‘Tree Tree Tree.’ My affinity for Mister Rogers, his music, and what he stood for knows no bounds.”

My Voice will be available on all major platforms starting August 29, 2025.

ABOUT ANDY Z:

Andy Zamenes, best-known to kids and families as Andy Z, is a multi-award-winning, San Francisco Bay Area-based performer, singer-songwriter, and educator who combines music, movement, storytelling, and character puppetry to create experiences that keep kids engaged and families entertained. Andy’s talents have earned him rave reviews and high-profile appearances at Austin City Limits, Strings Music Festival in Colorado, and San Francisco Symphony’s 4th of July Spectacular. Other standout shows include Stars in the Park with Nancy Cartwright and, recently, Kristi Yamaguchi’s Children’s Literacy Festival at Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose, California.

In addition to giving hundreds of live concerts each year, Andy has released 7 full-length albums (with an 8th album, My Voice, due out August 29, 2025),19 singles and EPs, a full-length performance video, and an official songbook. Andy’s music has been showcased on NBC’s Today Show, and he has guest deejayed on the national radio shows Spare the Rock Spoil the Child and Hilltown Family Variety Show. Andy’s work has received numerous accolades, including awards from Parents’ Choice, NAPPA, and Disney Family’s iParenting Media, and endorsements from the Association of Children’s Librarians and Midwest Book Review.

Andy didn’t set out to be a children’s musician. As an aspiring singer-songwriter, a youthful Andy Zamenes pursued a degree in music at San Francisco State University while playing in various Bay Area bands and performing and releasing music both as a solo artist and with his own band, Tinman.

After graduation, Andy worked in the computer industry to supplement his income while continuing to perform and record as much as possible. When a Silicon Valley downturn forced him out of the tech industry, Andy turned lemons into lemonade, seeing it as an opportunity to devote his full-time attention to music.

It was during this period that a fan asked Andy to fill in for a music teacher at a San Francisco preschool. On the appointed day, children, parents, and teachers alike were captivated by Andy’s easygoing, fun, and infectious musical style, and Andy was hooked! At last, he was able to combine his passion for music with his love of storytelling, character voices, and performance. And so, “Andy Z” was born.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, with a jam-packed performance schedule, a new album, and an average of more than 200,000 monthly listeners to the Andy Z Pandora Radio channel, Andy Z continues to make his mark as a family entertainer with a heartfelt vision and one-of-a-kind musical stories to tell.