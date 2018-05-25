MTS ARTISTS RECEIVE 22 NOMINATIONS IN WORLD’S LARGEST INDIE MUSIC AWARDS TO BE HELD AT DOLLYWOOD

MTS Management Group is proud to announce they and their artists have received a total of 22 nominations in the 2018 Josie Music Awards. The JMA’s are the world’s largest independent music awards show. This year’s red-carpet ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, in the Celebrity Theater at Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

MTS Nominees include:

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Ed Roman

MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

MTS Management Group/MTS Records

RISING STAR MALE (Country)

Hicks

MALE ARTIST (Folk/Americana)

Ed Roman

Jeremy Parsons

MALE ARTIST (Traditional Country)

Richard Lynch

FEMALE ARTIST (Modern Country)

Heather Whitney Music

Cherish Lee

MALE ARTIST (Modern Country)

TJ Leonard

MALE ARTIST (Rock)

JJ McGuigan

BAND OF THE YEAR (Rock)

Across The Board

FEMALE ARTIST (Traditional Country)

Margie Singleton

FEMALE ARTIST (Gospel/Christian)

Christa Déanā

MUSIC VIDEO

Hicks “Stomp A Little Louder”

Rahn Anthoni “Highway”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Richard Lynch “Mending Fences”

Jeremy Parsons “Things I Need To Say”

Across The Board “Sonic Boom”

Heather Whitney “Moving On”

SONG OF THE YEAR (Contemporary Country)

Rahn Anthoni “Highway”

SONG OF THE YEAR (Rock)

Across The Board – “Sonic Boom”

SONG OF THE YEAR (Gospel/Christian)

Christa Deana “If God Doesn’t Want It”

Entertainer of the Year nominees have yet to be announced. For a full list of nominees, please visit https://www.josiemusicawards.com/2018-nominees.html.

The Josie Music Awards is a brand of The Josie Network, LLC owned by the highly-respected partnership team of Josie Passantino and Tina Passantino. This team set out and successfully created an award show where winners are selected on their talent, skill, material, professionalism, and more and NOT by button pressing voting. Nominee suggestions go through a lengthy review process by a team of industry leaders and the official nomination list is created from their final decisions. Winners are also selected by this industry leader team (this review team has no connection to independent artists).

The Josie Music Awards is an all genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort “The Springs” building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, & The Nissan Stadium (all located in Nashville, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration.

The Josie Music Awards was created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry that work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own. This night is not only a celebration, it is also an outstanding way to connect with others in the industry and be seen by some of the top names/companies in the business. https://www.josiemusicawards.com

For more information on MTS Management Group, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.