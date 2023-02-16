MSB’s Big Band tune “City Living” wins top prize in USA Songwriting Contest: Radio Download Now

THIS SONG WON THE 2022 USA SONGWRITING COMPETITION IN THE JAZZ CATEGORY.

They say a good song can work in any style…but some deserve a big band…

City Living was written by an Americana tunesmith with rock pedigree (Michael Sackler-Berner) and a Steinway endorsed pianist specializing in improvisational classical and international pop hits (Jeff Franzel). Yet here it is – undeniably a Jazz song.

MSB was making a record called Short Stories where each tune lived in a different world – whichever world was most suited to the song’s natural stylistic leaning. City Living, a tribute to MSB’s late grandfather who was a jazz musician in the Catskills in his youth, leaned into the big band world. So what you hear on this recording is a live big band and a singer, together, recorded to tape in a big old recording studio in Brooklyn. Old school NY magic in a room. I suspect somewhere Grandpa Milty is happy.

MSB BIO BELOW:

Singer-songwriter MSB has spent the last 20 years writing songs that build upon the American tradition of the rock n’ roll troubador. It has led to a stockpile of songs about life, time, and love – as well as hundreds of performances in the United States and Canada in clubs and theaters. MSB’s songs have been featured in over 40+ primetime television placements and been produced by Steve Jordan, Bob Thiele Jr., and David Kahne, amongst others. He has ongoing partnerships with musicians Liberty DeVitto and Nick Movshon, and his work has been championed by record label brass like Bruce Lundvall and Bill Burrs.

MSB has produced music for Grammy and Oscar winning singer-songwriter Leo Sidran, written songs for Columbia Records artist Ari Hest, and Atlantic Records artist Enisa. MSB’s songs and recordings have been published and released by Sony, Universal, Duchamp, Ocean Park Music Group and Concord.

MSB can also be found touring and recording with The Slim Kings.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: MSB

Song Title: City Living

Publishing: Duchamp/City`s Pearl/Kobalt

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Short Stories

Record Label: GMB Music