Mrs. Henry To Perform The Last Waltz Live

Rock band Mrs. Henry returns to the San Diego stage on November 28th to perform The Last Waltz at the Belly Up in Solano Beach. The Last Waltz was originally a farewell concert from The Band at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on Thanksgiving of 1976. This performance will be Mrs. Henry’s second rendition of the show after their first recreation in 2017. You can find tickets and additional information on Mrs. Henry’s show at the Belly Up HERE.

Mrs. Henry turned their last show for The Last Waltz into a full-blown celebration. Honing up to that celebration, this year’s show will feature some of San Diego’s most notable musicians such as Jack Tempchin, Marc Ford, Isiah Mitchell, The Deca Dames, Mike Stax, Bryan Barbarin, Shane Hall, Jason Meyers, Clinton Davis, Murf McRee, Leonard Patton, Mike Pope, Anna Zinova, David Tcheng, and the Fresh Veggies Micro Brass Horn Ensemble. This accomplished lineup will make for an unforgettable night. In 2019, a documentary of their 2017 performance premiered at the Oceanside International Film Festival and has since been played at festivals around the world like Belgium, Australia, Wales, and Canada. In addition to their documentary, in 2019, Mrs. Henry released a cover album dedicated to their performance of The Last Waltz, which is available on streaming platforms.

Along with their revival show at Belly Up, Mrs. Henry has just released their music video for “I Don’t Want To Let You Go,” a song off their new album Keep On Rising – Act I: The Sex Sells, Love Drugs, Rock N Roll Society. Being the first of its kind for the band, this animated music video ties in with the ultra sexualized reality theme of the song. “There is no taboo, all is equal, nothing is sacred, and everything we’ve ever known is subject to change with the wind,” explains guitarist Daniel Cervantes. The music video was animated by Gabriel and MacKenzie Lageson at 49 Flys Productions.

Daniel Cervantes, Blake Dean, Chad Lee, and Jody Bagley formed the rock n’ roll band Mrs. Henry in 2012. Since its inception, the group has pushed the boundaries of modern rock. Each of the four band members brings their own unique musicality that, once combined, adds an undeniable depth to the music they create. The versatile and experimental nature of Mrs. Henry can be seen and heard in the recently-released first act of their rock opera, Keep On Rising.

Mrs. Henry’s anticipated return to Belly Up is gearing up to be an iconic night. For event details, tickets, and more information on future live events, visit MrsHenry.com. Be sure to check out their new music video for “I Don’t Want To Let You Go” on YouTube and stream their album Keep On Rising – Act I: The Sex Sells, Love Drugs, Rock N Roll Society on digital platforms worldwide.