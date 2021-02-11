Mr MooQ “No One” Released To AC Radio: Download Available

“No One” is a slightly retro Dance/Pop song laced with the powerful driving vocals of Mr MooQ. Produced by Mr MooQ and Klubjumpers, “No One” captures the passion and intensity of someone truly in love.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mr Mooq

Song Title: No One

Publishing: Fortune Frog Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Warschauer

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: No One

Record Label: Fortune Frog Music