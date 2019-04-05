Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro Overture New Single from The Great Kat Drops Today on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify

Maniacal Mozart & Mistress of Metal Great Kat Join Forces to Shred Figaro!

Mozart composed the famous Comic Opera “The Marriage of Figaro” poking fun at the aristocracy at the cusp of the Marie Antoinette French Revolution — banned in Austria because of its controversial theme. The Great Kat former child prodigy violinist also thumbs her nose at the staid classical music scene with her loud shredding classical music. Now the two controversial musical geniuses – Amadeus & The Great Kat – unite to shred Mozart’s “The Marriage Of Figaro Overture” at insane speeds! The Great Kat shreds BOTH Classical violin AND Metal guitar, with symphony orchestra and band to make musical history again with the most powerful and exciting ShredClassical Mozart ever! Metal Mozart Rules! See More Info at: http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/mozartrecordingandmusicvideo133.html, website: http://www.greatkat.com .

About The Great Kat

The Great Kat is the Legendary Guitar/Violin Shredder, world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of “Artists International Competition”, “TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME” (Guitar One Magazine)/ “FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI” (Ranker)/“50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS” (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

